The Morning After: Disney+ will raise its price to $8 per month

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

After surpassing its own projections for Disney+ in year one — and facing unprecedented issues for its theatrical and theme park businesses — Disney is leaning even harder into streaming. During a presentation for investors on Thursday, it pitched a seemingly unending list of content that will all become a part of its streaming services sooner or later.

Loki
Loki

Multiple streaming spinoffs from The Mandalorian, the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader and a film featuring C-3PO and R2-D2 were just part of the list for Star Wars alone. Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 starts with Wandavision on Disney+ in January and won’t slow down for the rest of the year. There’s one small catch for viewers: Disney also announced the price of Disney+ is going up. For now, the change is just $1 per month, starting in March, but we’ll see where it goes from there.

— Richard Lawler

Continue reading.

Continue reading.

Continue reading.

Sponsored by StackCommerce

This $40 smartwatch makes a great present

Continue reading.

But wait, there's more...

  • Why Kevin O'Leary Is Betting On Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine SPAC

    Investor Kevin O'Leary presented at the inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Among the many topics he covered in his presentation was his thoughts on SPACs.O'Leary On SPACs: SPACs are a competition to private equity, O'Leary told Benzinga's Jason Raznick on Wednesday."The key to SPACs is the sponsor," O'Leary said. Among the SPACs that O'Leary has bought are ones from Bill Ackman, Michael Klein and Alec Gores."I only buy the deals where I know the sponsor has been a player successfully in private equity."The team at Ackman's SPAC, which is Pershing Square Tontine (NASDAQ: PSTH), is smart, O'Leary said."They're not gonna do stupid deals -- that's your assumption," he said.More than 200 SPACs exist, and O'Leary said some of the management teams are doing very speculative deals that he doesn't want to buy into."If you're going to buy a SPAC, make sure your horse and your jockey are proven winners."Related Link: Is MindMed Creating The Tesla Of Mental Health? Thoughts From CEO JR Rahn, Investor Kevin O'LearyThe SPAC Picks: Shares of Pershing Square Tontine are up 12% in the last month and at $25.62 are trading at a premium to their $20 offering level.The SPAC was the largest done in 2020 and has been rumored to merge with Bloomberg, Stripe and other unicorns.Alec Gores is behind several SPACs including Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) and Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ: GRSV), which are still seeking targets.Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) is merging with United Wholesale Mortgage. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) went public via a previous Gores-sponsored SPAC. Gores also took Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) public via a SPAC.There are several Churchill Capital SPACs from Klein, including Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX), Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE: CCV), that are still seeking a target company.Klein's Churchill Capital Corp III merged with MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN). Another Klein SPAC became Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC).Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, left, and "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O'Leary. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Costco Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Sees 86% E-Commerce Growth * Is MindMed Creating The Tesla Of Mental Health? Thoughts From CEO JR Rahn, Investor Kevin O'Leary(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cramer Says Time To Take Profit In These Electric Vehicle SPAC Stocks

    Jim Cramer recommended Thursday that investors trim their exposure to auto-related special purpose acquisition company stocks, CNBC reported.What Happened: The host of the CNBC "Mad Money" show termed the stocks of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), and SPACs of Arrival and Canoo as speculative."These stocks have gotten out of control, so I'm begging you to take something off the table," urged the former hedge fund manager.Cramer asked investors to be responsible speculators. "Speculative stocks can get overheated, which is why it's important to take profits while you have them," he advised.Why It Matters: The former hedge fund manager has endorsed the four electric vehicle startups which are taking the SPAC route since October, noted CNBC.He recommended the Bill Gates and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-backed QuantumScape in late October, which merged with Kensington Capital to go public.A week ago he recommended Luminar and said the stock was a Buy at $15. The autonomous vehicle sensor company went public through a SPAC earlier this month. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS)-backed Arrival, a U.K.-based EV maker specializing in microfactories, plans to go public through a merger with CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC). Cramer had recommended the SPAC stock last week at $17.50.Cramer also recommended Canoo Holdings Ltd, a California-based EV startup, set to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: HCAC). The stock was termed a Buy by Cramer last Friday at $15.64."You can always get back in at lower levels, and I'm very confident that lower prices could be in the cards," Cramer recommends to investors.Price Action: On Thursday, QuantumScape shares closed 1.96% higher at $76.61. Luminar Technologies shares closed 7.45% lower at $34.17 extending the fall in the after-hours session by almost 7% to $31.78.CIIG Merger shares fell 1.63% to $31.38 in the regular session. On the same day, Hennessy Capital shares closed 10% higher at $22 and fell 6.82% to $20.50 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cramer Says This EV Startup Has The 'Best Claim To Be The Son Of Tesla,' Gives Blessing To Buy SPAC Stock(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla stock falls after Jefferies downgrade: 'We don't believe in Tesla domination'

    Tesla Inc. shares are off 1.7% in premarket trading after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded the stock to hold from buy while raising his price target to $650 from $500. "We don't believe in Tesla domination given the industry's structure and politics, but the multiple challenges to the industry business model (EVs, batteries, software, autonomy, design-to-manufacture and direct selling) ensure a durable competitive edge, with a 'messianic. brand reaching far beyond autos," he wrote, including into areas like battery supply, grid storage, and autonomous driving. Houchois argued that the auto industry's size is one other factor that could hold Tesla back from "domination." The downgrade comes after Tesla announced a $5 billion at-the-market offering Tuesday morning and then subsequently disclosed that it completed this stock sale in only a day. Tesla is slated to join the S&P 500 index on Dec. 18 and it will begin trading Dec. 21. Tesla shares have surged 650% so far this year as the S&P 500 has risen 14%.

  • 8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Many investors are drawn to dividend stocks because they offer a regular flow of cash that doesn't depend on the market going up. If you're looking for a steady stream of income in retirement or a regular flow of cash to keep your nest egg growing, a monthly dividend stock could be a good fit. Here are eight top stocks that offer good yields, strong operations and monthly income.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Citigroup Execs Tried to ‘Lessen the Pain’ of $900 Million Error

    (Bloomberg) -- Two days after one of his employees mistakenly approved a $900 million payment to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders, Citigroup Inc. executive Vincent Farrell was looking to report some good news about the bank’s recovery effort.“Quick update, just crossed the 100MM mark,” Farrell, head of North American loan operations, said in an instant message to his boss.“Good,” Brendan Zeigon, who oversees global loan operations and credit risk management services, messaged back. “I would love to get to 200.”The two were in a fix. An executive was “on a war path” over the error -- one of the biggest in the industry in recent memory -- which happened as Citigroup was trying to make a periodic interest payment. Instead the bank wound up sending the creditors the full amount they were owed, more than 100 times what it intended to distribute. And, as administrative agent on the loan, it had come out of its own pocket.Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for Citigroup, declined to comment.‘Lessen the Pain’The chats were included as exhibits in a trial this week over Citigroup’s efforts to recover the funds, of which it has gotten back about $390 million. It has sued 10 asset managers for creditors that are hanging on to $508 million. The messages shed light on the internal tensions that roiled one of the world’s most important financial institutions in the days after it watched almost a billion dollars fly out the door.The transfer was wired on Aug. 11. By late afternoon on Aug. 13, Farrell and Zeigon still seemed hopeful they’d be able to reclaim most of the money.“Well 15% back on day 1 is good ish,” Zeigon said. “Let’s hope to get 50% by tomorrow..will lessen the pain for you and i.”Read More: Citi’s $900 Million Misfire Happened During Software SwitchCitigroup made the error despite an approval process known inside the bank as “six eyes,” under which three people must be involved in reviewing and executing wire transfers that originate in the asset-based transitional finance group. The final set of eyes on the Revlon transfer was Vinny Fratta, a senior manager in global loan operations who reports to Farrell. Fratta testified that the payment was the result of “human error, and that I was one of the humans responsible for the error.”‘What Would It Take?’When asked whether he had been involved in talks about Fratta’s employment status since the error, Farrell told the court on Wednesday that he had taken part in discussions about Fratta’s performance. Asked if Citigroup was holding off on firing Fratta until after the trial, he said he didn’t know.“It would be good to get at least half back by tomorrow,” Zeigon reiterated in the chat on Aug. 13. “We should get as many people hitting phones as needed.”But by the next day, the outlook hadn’t improved. The funds were digging in, an administrator told Fratta in an email.“They’ve pretty much said they aren’t returning at this time because they aren’t positive it was an error,” he said.In a reply noting that the bank had alerted the lenders to the mistake and that the Wall Street Journal had called it that, too, Fratta asked: “What would it take for them to be positive that it was an error?”Read MoreBank Error in Your Favor: Citi’s Fight to Reclaim $900 MillionQuickTake: ‘Unjust Enrichment’ and Citi’s $900 Million MistakeRevlon Lenders Allege Default With Debt Deal Nearing CloseFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Stocks Due for a Quick Pop and Stocks Due to Drop

    A Citigroup list of 60 potential winners and losers is evenly split between large-caps and small-caps.

  • ‘You don't need Congress’: Biden increasingly pressured to unilaterally forgive up to $50,000 student debt

    Democrats and experts are increasingly calling for the cancellation of federally-held student debt, pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take action soon after he enters office on January 20, 2021.

  • Tesla’s China Rival Nio Joins Race for Cash with Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the carmaker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option. The stock fell 6.3% in premarket trading Friday.Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Nio and Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, more than doubled last month to 169,000 units, according to China Passenger Car Association.Nio’s share sale adds to what is already a record year for Chinese capital-raising on U.S. exchanges, even as relations between the world’s two biggest economies are at a low ebb. U.S. equity capital markets are having a blistering end to the year, with billions of dollars of stock being sold through initial public offerings and follow-ons.(Updates to include share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Pfizer Shares Jump Ahead of FDA Vaccine Approval, Dividend Boost

    Pfizer extended its dividend payout run to 329 consecutive quarters Friday as the drugmaker prepares for FDA approval of its breakthrough coronavirus vaccine.

  • Dow Jones Slumps As Disney Soars, Apple Sidelines Qualcomm; Pfizer Readies For Vaccine Roll-Out

    A huge news day Friday sent Pfizer higher and Disney to the top of the Dow, but stock futures fell as stimulus and Brexit negotiations stalled.

  • Mnuchin Would Not Have Made $700M Loan To YRC

    In a largely uncontentious commission hearing Thursday over the national security loan program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged the $700 million loan made to less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) was "risky" and one that he would have not made.Facing questions from the oversight commission tasked with monitoring the distribution of federal loans established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Mnuchin said he was encouraged by members of Congress to take losses on the loans as the program's intent was to address an immediate liquidity crisis. He said some of the lending programs afforded under the act were done with the analysis that they would lose money.Referring to his former banking and lending days, Mnuchin said, "If my bank had been underwriting this loan, we would have not made this loan."National security designation The point of the hearing was to examine loans to "businesses critical to maintaining national security," a subtitle in the legislation that allotted $17 billion in federal money for companies fitting the designation. Mnuchin said he collaborated with the Department of Defense to establish the criteria for such companies, but it was ultimately former Defense Secretary Mark Esper who recommended and certified YRC met the standard.In prior oversight reports, the commission has called into question YRC's designation as such a company. YRC provides 68% of the Defense Department's LTL services hauling food, electronics and other supplies domestically for the military, a task commission members have suggested could be done by other carriers.Mnuchin referred the commission to the Defense Department for further clarity on the designation as it made the decision.The Defense Department was also invited to testify at the hearing, but stated it was unable to attend. The commission plans to hold a separate hearing for the Defense Department at a future date, but noted that the department is "currently resisting making public" a transcript from the upcoming hearing.Concerns with underwriting guidelines for YRC loanSen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., questioned some of the underwriting standards, noting five of the companies receiving loans lost money in the year prior to the decision, two were startups and some received more in loans than they made in revenue.Mnuchin said that the underwriting criteria established by Treasury was sufficient, noting that of the 74 applicants under the subtitle, only 11 were approved. He said Treasury had a hard time distinguishing between COVID-related impairments to a business' 2020 expectations versus something that could be more structural in nature.On YRC, Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., questioned the collateral on the loan and whether it protected taxpayers. He said the company was allowed to borrow on its accounts receivable and the valuation of its real estate at 100 cents on a dollar. He also wondered if the value of the YRC fleet was reasonable given its age. Hill pegged total collateral pledged on the loan at roughly $1.1 billion, not the $1.6 billion that Treasury previously claimed.Hill continued questioning the rationale of making such a large loan to a company "rated speculatively" for the past 20 years and one that has been "hanging on by a thread since the global financial crisis.""The only way YRC has survived for the last 10 years is through bailouts by the government and the private equity industry," Hill continued. He contended YRC is "staying afloat by providing the cheapest pricing," stating that investment research shows the company charges about 18 cents per pound versus the average of its competitors, which is in the mid-20 cent range.Mnuchin said that the loan was undertaken with the added risk in mind and believes the collateral provided was adequate, pointing to the 30% equity position Treasury received from YRC as part of the loan agreement. That stock is now worth $100 million as the company's shares have tripled since the loan announcement. Mnuchin acknowledged the rebound in the economy and at YRC has been "fortunate."YRC's ties to the White HouseBharat Ramamurti, an attorney tasked with serving on the commission, asked Mnuchin if he had been contacted by President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, regarding the YRC loan. He asserted Kushner has "close ties" to Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), which provided YRC with a $600 million term loan in September.Mnuchin said no one from Kushner's staff had reached out to him. Mnuchin acknowledged the loan was risky but that it was not a bailout of private equity. He said Treasury was tasked with moving very fast in uncertain and tough times and that many lawmakers spoke up on YRC's behalf, noting a loan to the company would save many union jobs.Ramamurti asked Mnuchin if anyone from the White House had contacted him regarding the loan. Mnuchin said he would turn over any correspondence with the White House to the commission.YRC CEO Darren Hawkins was named to the president's Great American Economic Revival task force in April and former YRC Chairman and CEO Bill Zollars was appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Postal Service board of governors in June.Hindsight on the loan program and next stepsAsked what he would have done differently, Mnuchin said, "I would use the same criteria" all over again. He said he could have made up to $5 trillion in loans in total, but believes Treasury's underwriting decisions were prudent and saved many jobs. He acknowledged many complaints around the handling of the distribution, with some saying he took on too much risk for loss and others saying he didn't take on enough.Mnuchin said he would advise the next Treasury secretary to sell the YRC loan and liquidate the equity position. He sees a "significant profit" to taxpayers in doing so. He also said Treasury doesn't want to be in the long-term business of making these types of loans.Mnuchin advised the Pentagon to look at all its vendors and spread the risk over multiple vendors when possible.The office of the director of National Intelligence responded that it would not attend Thursday's hearing. However, it told the commission that it hasn't designated any company critical to national security and didn't give any input in the Defense Department's designations.Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden. * Hub Group's $95M acquisition is path to being a last-mile market leader * Daseke turnaround nets ‘positive outlook' from ratings agency * Old Dominion sees tonnage accelerate from August inflectionSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * UPS Begins Nationwide Shipping Of Vaccine Kits * Rehearsal Exposes Gaps In COVID Vaccine Delivery(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Coronavirus Stock Has Over 80% Upside, Says J.P. Morgan

    Covid-19 has been responsible for a complete shift in how society operates. On a lighter note, it has also brought with it a whole new world of terminology. For investors there has been the addition of the term, “coronavirus stocks.” Those are the names which have come to the fore during the pandemic, offering potential vaccines and therapeutics to help us get back to normal. Novavax (NVAX) is possibly the ultimate “coronavirus stock.” It has certainly been the most profitable. The vaccine specialist’s shares have appreciated by a humongous 2790% throughout the year, as investors have pinned their hopes on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.But with several of its rivals already nearing the finish line with their respective vaccine candidates, will Novavax be remembered for just delivering massive returns or does it still have a meaningful part to play in the rollout of global Covid-19 vaccines?For J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph, the answer is the latter.“We continue to view NVX-CoV2373 as having a well-differentiated positioning in the overall COVID-19 vaccine space, both clinically and logistically, and believe current levels under-reflect its long-term commercial potential,” Joseph said.Joseph rates NVAX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $215 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~87%. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)The latest endorsement comes despite a delay to NVX-CoV2373’s U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 study. However, following the FDA’s positive review of the Phase 2 data, all that remains is the agency’s review of Novavax’ commercial-scale production at the North Carolina facility, for the trial to be given the go ahead. This should happen in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, NVX-CoV2373’s Phase 3 U.K. trial and phase 2b study in South Africa are both fully enrolled, with efficacy readouts slated for 1Q21.“While the trial is expected to primarily support approvability in major ex-US markets,” joseph said, “Given the standardized trial protocol across the COVID-19 vaccine space, the company believes a robust data set (with consistent data in the SA study) could potentially support a faster regulatory pathway in the US as well.”Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys and 1 Sell, Novavax gets a Moderate Buy rating. The analysts’ forecast is for ~62% of upside, given the average price target clocks in at $186.20. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • EV company Electric Last Mile to go public via merger with SPAC Forum Merger III Corp.

    Electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Inc. has agreed to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) Forum Merger III Corp. . Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "ELMS." The deal has a pro forma implied equity value of about $1.4 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The new company is expecting to launch its Urban Delivery van as the first electric Class 1 commercial vehicle in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021. The company is expecting the vehicle to have the lowest total cost of ownership. The company has more than 30,000 pre-orders from customers, including some of the biggest fleet managers and dealers in the country, it said in a statement. Forum Merger shares were halted premarket for the news.

  • Tesla Stock Versus GE: A Tale of Two Bears

    J.P. Morgan analysts Stephen Tusa and Ryan Brinkman each made a bold, bearish call on a stock they cover—General Electric and Tesla, respectively. The calls have played out very differently.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Solid Losses; FDA To 'Rapidly' OK Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine; Disney, Tesla, Nio Among Key Stocks Moving

    Futures signaled losses. The FDA will "rapidly" OK the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after an advisory panel backed it. Disney leapt on streaming news. Nio and Tesla fell amid stock sales.

  • Canadian cannabis company Sundial to transfer listing to Nasdaq to allow for 180-day compliance period

    Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. said Friday it has received approval to transfer the listing of its shares to the Nasdaq, allowing it an additional 180 days to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules. The stock closed Thursday at 47 cents. Under Nasdaq rules, a stock can be delisted if it trades below a dollar for more than 10 consecutive days. The transfer is expected to become effective on Dec. 15. "The anticipated extension will allow the Company to regain compliance if for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days before June 26, 2021 the bid price for the Company's common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share," Sundial said in a statement. Sundial once had a $1 billion valuation. Shares rose 9% premarket, but are down 84% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 2.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 13%.