Marvel series 'Loki' will premiere on Disney+ on June 11th

The God of Mischief is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe slightly later than planned. Disney previously said its Loki series would premiere in May, but it has delayed the release date by a few weeks. The show will instead premiere on Disney+ on June 11th.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fFKZDwBFEM — Loki (@LokiOfficial) February 24, 2021

The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame in a new timeline created by an alternate version of Loki. Along with Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, Loki stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant.

Disney may have pushed back the show's release date to give Black Widow more time in the spotlight. The first MCU movie in almost two years is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 7th. Loki will be the third major Marvel Studios show on Disney+, following the massively successful WandaVision and the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The latter will debut on March 19th.