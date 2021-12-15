U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.65
    -9.44 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,441.67
    -102.51 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.76
    -67.88 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,137.80
    -21.85 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.64
    -1.09 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.34 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    +0.0050 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3224
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8480
    +0.1180 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,997.57
    -461.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.67
    -38.79 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.28
    -46.36 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Disney+ adds SharePlay group viewing for the iPhone and iPad

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

You or your kids might now have a good reason to try Apple's SharePlay feature. Disney+ has released an update that adds SharePlay group viewing to its iPhone, iPad and Apple TV apps, letting up to 32 people watch and chat together. This will help you discover the latest plot twists in Boba Fett or Hawkeye, of course, but it could also be helpful for young ones who want rewatch Frozen with their distant friends.

Before you ask: everyone in the call needs Disney+ to stream, and this only works if a given title is available to everyone in your virtual gathering. You can still choose audio and subtitles separately from everyone else — the group only shares the image and playback controls. Apple TV users can also watch on the big screen while using their iPhone or iPad to stay in touch.

The launch conveniently dovetails with a flurry of Disney+ show and movie releases. It's still a welcome addition, though, and it might be particularly useful during a holiday season when the pandemic still poses challenges for some in-person family gatherings.

Recommended Stories

  • Homeland Security offers $5,000 bug bounties as part of new 'Hack DHS' program

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering up to $5,000 bug bounties under a new program called Hack DHS.

  • Android 12 Go Edition will make cheap phones faster and more efficient

    Now that Android 12 is making its way to more devices, Google has announced Android 12 Go Edition.

  • NASA spacecraft enters the Sun's corona for the first time

    The Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft to fly through the Sun's upper atmosphere or corona.

  • LastPass will launch new features faster after becoming independent

    LastPass will be a standalone company once again as LogMeIn spins it out to help it grow.

  • Huawei documents reportedly show involvement in China's surveillance efforts

    According to The Washington Post, it has reviewed 100 PowerPoint presentations from Huawei that show how it's linked to China's surveillance projects.

  • Samsung's Tab A8 adds a faster processor, more RAM and storage options

    It's a predictable update to a tablet that has always been about affordability.

  • US puts drone maker DJI and seven other Chinese companies on investment blocklist

    The US government will place DJI and seven other Chinese companies on an investment blocklist for alleged involvement in surveillance of Uyghur Muslims.

  • Google employees who don't comply with COVID-19 vaccine rules will reportedly be fired

    Google reportedly warned employees that they'll eventually lose pay and their jobs if they don't comply with COVID-19 vaccine rules.

  • Where Will Intel Stock Be in 10 Years?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has lagged the broader market by a huge margin over the past decade, and its woes have been accelerated by the loss of its manufacturing and technology lead to rival foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) in 2018. TSMC leapfrogged Intel when it started the mass production of chips based on the 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process. Chipzilla, meanwhile, failed to make the jump to the competing 10 nm process, triggering a downfall in its fortunes on the stock market as rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) started eating its cake. The bad news is that AMD seems in no mood to take its foot off the gas -- but that doesn't necessarily mean that Intel can't fight back.

  • Dogecoin Debut NFT minted on its blockchain

    A Dogecoin developer has minted the cryptocurrency’s first-ever NFT on its blockchain, confirming the transaction on Twitter. The person behind the NFT, Inevitable360, garnered attention from not only other developers but also the Dogecoin founder, Billy Markus.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • ETH Eyes a Return to $4,000 as LTC and XRP Find Strong Support

    Ethereum (ETH) trailed Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple’s XRP on Tuesday. Avoiding support levels in the day ahead, would give Ethereum (ETH) a run at $4,000, however.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is a nebulous idea, a technology that's not yet fully defined. Its bottom line grew even faster, as free cash flow rocketed 69% to $7.2 billion.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past month; many have dropped noticeably off highs, and investors are trying to figure out when there might be a rebound. Cash App is also aggressively marketed to millennials in an attempt to build a money relationship with individuals earlier on, so that it can pay off when they enter their prime earning years.

  • Citi Expects Intel, AMD To Beat Q4 Guidance - Read Why

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely noted that notebook shipments were up 10% month-over-month in November due to improved enterprise demand, beating the firm's forecast for a 6% month-over-month increase. Based on the better than expected notebooks data, overall PC strength, and demand for servers, Danely said he expects both Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to beat Q4 guidance. Danely maintains Neutral ratings on both Intel and AMD, however, as he expects down

  • Will Apple Hit a $3 Trillion Market Cap in 2022?

    After all, it wasn't too long ago when the investing world was fawning over Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) becoming the first to reach a $1 trillion market cap. Let's break down Apple's business and try to determine the likelihood of it reaching a $3 trillion market cap in 2022. To calculate a company's market cap, take its stock price and multiply it by the number of its shares outstanding. In those departments, Apple is performing excellently.

  • 2 Top Software Stocks To Buy for the Long Haul

    Superior margins allow software companies to expand quickly and return significant capital to shareholders once the market has been developed and profits optimized. Two software companies to buy for the long haul are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR). As the business grows, Shopify offers more advanced tools to fit its evolving needs, like marketing and order fulfillment. More than $162 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) was processed by Shopify over the last 12 months.

  • Netflix Cuts Prices in India and That's Okay

    The world's leading premium video service is lowering prices in the world's second-most populous country. There's no need for shareholders to panic.

  • log4j: Tech companies scramble to fix software vulnerability that ‘threatens entire internet’

    Hackers are already exploiting vulnerability to steal data and credentials, and to install crypto miners in affected systems, tech companies say

  • Watch: ‘Awesome’ grizzly bear suspicious of trail camera

    A grizzly bear in Canada was caught on a trail camera recently casting a suspicious “side-eye” glance at the device, providing viewers with an up-close look at the animal.