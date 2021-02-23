U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,849.75
    -23.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,405.00
    -61.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,015.50
    -208.75 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.50
    -22.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.36
    +0.66 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.93
    -0.15 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.37
    +3.32 (+15.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4084
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2850
    +0.2320 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,614.14
    -7,217.36 (-13.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.11
    -52.24 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,569.38
    -42.86 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

What you need to know about Disney+ Star

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

In just a year, Disney+ has already become one of the world’s most popular streaming services, having already signed up nearly 100 million subscribers. Today, in Europe, Canada and New Zealand, it’s launching Star, a new sub-channel to house Disney’s “grown up” content. Star will amalgamate titles from Disney, ABC and 20th Century Fox’s back catalogs, as well as originals from Hulu that haven’t come across the pond, in one easy-to-find place. And, since it’s launching today, here’s what to expect, and what this all means.

What is Star?

Disney+ has “channels” for each of its content divisions, from Marvel and Star Wars to Pixar and National Geographic. Star has been chosen as the new umbrella name to cover the shows Disney owns that aren’t aimed toward kids.

What sort of material will Star host?

At launch, Star in Europe will host around 75 TV series and 280 movies, as well as four “Star Originals.” The TV series Disney is using to promote the launch include Modern Family, Lost, 24, Family Guy and Atlanta. On the film-side, meanwhile, you’ll get titles like Deadpool 2, The Devil Wears Prada, The Favorite and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Deeper into the archive you’ll find Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Bones, Scrubs and Scandal among other entries. On the movie-side, there are big hits like Independence Day nestled side-by-side with, uh, Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise.

In the near future, the complete Golden Girls, The Beach, Can You Ever Forgive Me and Taken will be arriving on the platform. As well as Logan and X-Men: First Class, which will remain bundled inside Star, rather than under the main Marvel umbrella.

And what about the exclusives?

Star will be the exclusive home of Big Sky, the ABC crime drama that’s currently running in the US. Love, Victor, a series set in the world of Love, Simon, which premiered on Hulu last year, much like Helstrom, the already-canceled Marvel series. Rounding out the quartet is another Hulu original, Solar Opposites, created by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, who created Star Trek: Lower Decks.

What about the technical stuff?

Disney+ has a flat fee, for which you can register seven active profiles, with four streams running simultaneously. Content will be delivered in SD, HD or UHD/4K, and up to 10 devices can store “unlimited” quantities of material. You also get support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus GroupWatch — common across all of Disney+ — letting you watch a show in a group through the internet.

Disney Star
Disney Star

How will adults keep innocent eyes away from all that naughty language and violence?

The first time users open Disney+ after today, they'll see a pop-up directing them to the parental controls. They can also set different age ratings for specific profiles, through selecting content suitable for 6, 9, 12, 14, 16 and 18-year-olds. Each profile can also be PIN-protected, and a special kid-safe mode can be activated for the Under 7s.

Isn’t it odd that Disney chose to call it Star instead of Hulu?

Yes and no. In the US, Disney’s increasingly-vast pile of material is split three ways: Disney+ for the kids, Hulu for the grown-ups, and ESPN+ for sports. US customers can pay for any of those services separately, or subscribe to the Disney+ bundle and get all three. But it’s opted not to copy that model for the rest of the world, instead leveraging the Star brand. Last summer, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that there would be no point using Hulu, since it has “no brand awareness outside the US.”

Star, meanwhile, began life as Star India, which Rupert Murdoch’s 20th Century Fox bought a stake back in 1992. When Disney bought Fox, it took control of the wide variety of Star branded properties, including Hotstar, the Indian streaming platform. Since Star is already known in several other parts of the world, it makes sense not to waste that awareness.

(A cynic might add that, since Disney owns Star outright but won’t own Hulu outright for another couple of years, it makes sense not to promote a brand currently co-owned by Comcast.)

What does this mean for the streaming landscape more generally?

It’s likely that Disney will look to swell the ranks of its own streaming library at the expense of its rivals. The first-runs of shows will probably still be sold to local broadcasters across the globe but the treasure-trove of archive material will remain Disney’s. Shows like the X-Files, Prison Break and Glee will disappear from rival outlets when those licenses expire.

More importantly, there’s a surprising amount of value in these older shows, more than anyone may have suspected. Earlier this year, ratings company Neilsen said that, throughout the pandemic, people turned to familiar network shows for comfort. Grey’s Anatomy was the second most watched show of 2020, with people streaming more than 657 million hours of the hospital melodrama.

Does it have any limitations right now?

The content library is, for now, missing a few obvious entries such as the first Die Hard movie, while happily talking up the sequel. And many of the newer seasons of TV shows are missing from the list, such as with Modern Family and The X-Files. In the former’s case, only the first eight seasons are available, out of a total of 11, in the latter you’ll get the first nine out of 11 seasons of alien/conspiracy-based nonsense. This will likely improve over time, but it’s worth saying that you can’t binge all of some of the TV and movie series on the platform yet.

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

    The entry-level 43-inch model is the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

  • Amazon begins using three-wheeled EVs for deliveries in seven Indian cities

    Amazon has partnered with Mahindra Electric to add 100 of its electric three-wheelers to its delivery fleet in India.

  • Epic Games is sending players V-Bucks to settle 'Fortnite' loot box class action lawsuit

    Fortnite: Save the World players who purchased random loot boxes when they were available can expect to see 1,000 V-Bucks added to their account in the coming days.

  • President Obama and Bruce Springsteen debut podcast on Spotify

    President Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast exclusive on Spotify.

  • SpaceX's first private flight will put a 29-year-old American in orbit

    One of the private citizens on SpaceX's commercial Inspiration 4 mission will be Hayley Arceneaux, who at 29 years old will be the youngest-ever American to fly into space, the NY Times has reported.

  • ThinkPad X1 Nano review: Light and mighty but doesn’t last

    For $1,399, the Nano offers a 16:10 display, a physical webcam shutter and a new 11th-gen Intel processor. But the most outstanding feature is its weight. The question then is: What did Lenovo have to sacrifice to make the Nano so light?

  • What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

    'Minari' makes its premiere on streaming platforms this week, while Peacock goes for retro vibes with 'Punky Brewster.'

  • Spotify HiFi will bring CD-quality audio to 'select markets' this year

    Spotify is tremendously popular, sure, but it has never been a platform for audiophiles. That may change soon, though — the company confirmed today that it plans to launch a high-quality music streaming service in 'select markets' later this year.

  • Facebook will roll back its block on news posts in Australia

    After blocking news posts in Australia for a few days, Facebook has reversed course.

  • NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

    Officials also revealed more images that the rover has captured on the planet's surface.

  • South African digital bank TymeBank lands $109M from UK and Philippines investors

    The onset of the pandemic has led to increased demand across customer income groups around the world for digital banking options. This time, a startup from Africa has joined the party. TymeBank, a South African digital bank, announced today that it has secured an R1.6 billion (~$109 million) investment from new investors in the UK and Philippines.

  • More expensive services lead euro zone inflation rebound in January

    More expensive services and industrial goods led a rebound in inflation in January after months of falling prices, offsetting the downward pull of cheaper energy, data showed on Tuesday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed earlier estimates that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 0.9% year-on-year increase, as expected by economists. Volatile energy prices were 3.8% higher on the month but still 4.2% lower than a year earlier and unprocessed food was 1.2% more expensive on the month and 2.0% year-on-year.

  • Facebook refriends Australia

    Following weeks of a tense standoff between Australia and Facebook, the Australian government has finally struck a deal after tweaks to a proposed law forcing big tech to pay for media content.Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed the deal on Tuesday after talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend."Well Facebook has re-friended Australia and Australian news will be restored to the Facebook platform. And Facebook has committed to entering into good faith negotiations with Australian news media businesses."Four changes will be made including one which allows two months for internet companies to strike private deals for news content before the government appointed arbitrator intervenes.In response to the changes, Facebook said in a statement, "We are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes... that recognize the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them."In return, Facebook will restore Australian news pages after it abruptly blocked publishers and users in Australia from sharing or viewing news content last week.The move was criticised widely as Facebook also scrubbed pages of state government, emergency information and nonprofit charities.World leaders have been watching the negotiations closely as countries like Canada and Britain consider similar legislation.

  • Samsung extends regular phone security updates to four years

    Samsung has extended regular security updates to four years for phones made from 2019 onward.

  • T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan comes with true unlimited data

    T-Mobile's latest plan almost entirely does away with throttling.

  • Multiplayer for 'Watch Dogs: Legion' arrives on March 9th

    Hack the planet (or at least London) with three of your friends in co-op missions.

  • Tesla stops taking orders for the entry-level Model Y

    Tesla has stopped taking orders for the Model Y in Standard Range trim mere weeks after introducing it.

  • Commodities rally, stocks steady, yields off highs

    Optimism about the economic outlook pushed commodity prices to new highs on Tuesday, helping stocks steady as expectations of a dovish testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calmed down bond yields. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a phased plan on Monday to end a COVID-19 lockdown in the world's sixth largest economy. World stocks had been weighed down in recent sessions by a rapid surge in global bond yields which fuelled expectations that central banks could eventually turn less accommodative in a bid to tame inflation.