U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.80
    +62.79 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,552.39
    +328.97 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,912.16
    +249.37 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.18
    +48.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.10
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0110 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0830 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    +0.0157 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2770
    +0.2240 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,150.88
    +366.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.30
    +434.62 (+179.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Disney+ promises a light ad load and zero commercials for preschoolers on new ad-supported tier

Lauren Forristal
·3 min read

The Walt Disney Company announced two months ago that it would be offering an ad-supported tier. While questions remain about the plan, such as pricing and launch date, we now know that Disney+ is keeping the number of ads to a minimum. Today, The Wall Street Journal reported that Disney+ promises to limit total ad load to an average of four minutes of commercials an hour. Also, preschool programming will not have any commercials whatsoever. Disney confirmed this to TechCrunch and added that the lighter ad load and no commercials for preschool content will be the plan for initial launch.

Disney+ will have fewer ads than its sister service Hulu’s ad-supported tier, which shows ads for nearly twice as much time (approximately 7.4 ads). Peacock service has about five minutes of commercials an hour, and HBO Max doesn’t have more than four minutes of ads an hour. Hulu was once known as the go-to AVOD (advertising video on demand) service, however, is now the company with the highest number of ads per hour. Peacock and HBO Max have the lightest commercial loads, according to MediaRadar. Consumers watching traditional TV will usually get 18 and 23 minutes of commercials an hour, per Kantar data.

Rita Ferro, Walt Disney Company’s President of Advertising Sales, said, “We’re never going to collect data on individual kids to target them.” Preschool children who use their own profile to watch the ad-supported Disney+ tier will not see any advertising. Disney+ has content that is considered brand-safe, which is very attractive to advertisers.

While we don’t yet know the cost of the ad-supported version of Disney+, we do know that Disney executives indicated during the company’s recent earnings call that there would most likely be a price increase to the ad-free tier, which currently stands at $7.99 a month, once the lower-priced, ad-supported option was made available to viewers.

Since the company will be launching its cheaper ad-supported subscription plan later this year, following Netflix’s rollout of its own ad-supported tier, the two platforms will be compared more than ever before. It will be interesting to see how many ads Netflix chooses to show and which brands will want to appear next to Netflix content, which is less “brand safe.” Netflix disclosed 221.6 million subscribers in its most recent quarterly report, while Disney+ had 137.7 million.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that ad buyers said Disney+ wants to charge advertisers approximately $50 to $60 CPM (cost per thousand). This price range is apparently in line with other major streamers, according to ad buyers. Wall Street Journal wrote that “Disney declined to comment on pricing.” Spending on TV advertising (streaming, national, and local TV) in the U.S. is expected to increase 6% to $74.2 billion in 2022, per GroupM estimates.

The report comes as Disney is preparing for its annual upfront event in New York City later this afternoon. According to Ferro, the event will be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen.” This is the company’s opportunity to reveal its advertising strategy for Disney+ as well as new programming coming to Hulu and ESPN+. There will most likely be news on ABC and ESPN at the upfront as well.

Update, 5/17/22, 12:55 p.m. Updated with Disney giving TC additional information.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney+ won’t show ads to preschoolers on its new streaming plan

    Disney+ has promised only a limited number of commercials for its ad-supported tier, and preschoolers won't see any.

  • Disney+ Bans Alcohol Commercials and Political Messaging for New Ad-Supported Tier

    The streamer will not accept advertising partnerships with non family-friendly companies when launching the new streamer tier.

  • Columbus Crew salaries: Lucas Zelarayan ninth-highest earner in MLS, per MLSPA data

    Lucas Zelarayan earned a hefty pay increase when he signed a contract extension with the Crew this past offseason.

  • Netflix Inks $350 Million-Plus Renewal With VFX Firm DNEG

    Netflix signed a multiyear services renewal with VFX and animation company DNEG, under which the streamer expects to spend at least $350 million with the company through 2025. The non-exclusive agreement covers the provision of visual effects and virtual production services by DNEG for Netflix series and movies through September 2025. The new deal extends […]

  • Ron Howard’s First Animated Film ‘The Shrinking Of Treehorn’ Heading To Netflix

    Ron Howard’s first animated feature, The Shrinking Of Treehorn, has been acquired by Netflix, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film, described as a musical set in New York City during the holidays, is based on Florence Parry Heide’s 1971 children’s book of the same, which was illustrated by Edward Gorey. The story centers on Treehorn, a […]

  • Maggie Peterson, known to ‘Andy Griffith Show’ fans as Charlene Darling, has died

    The actress is beloved by fans for her portrayal of the sweet mountain girl with an angelic voice.

  • Could This Growth Stock Make it Big in the Streaming Market?

    With worsening losses and increasing competition, this streaming player might not make for the best long-term investment.

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Netflix Stock Is Beaten Up. Ditching Binge Watching Made This Analyst Upbeat.

    Netflix move to slow down binge-watching has positioned it to exceed its second-quarter guidance, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said on Monday as he upgraded his rating on the stock to Outperform. “In our view, this experiment will be a resounding success if expanded to all Netflix originals, and we believe the company will ultimately move in that direction,” Pachter said. “Investors will see an uptick in subscribers and their confidence in the Netflix business model will be restored.”

  • Spider-Man director Jon Watts to create new Star Wars series for Disney Plus

    Jon Watts isn’t done with the Disney machine just yet. After dropping out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four, the director has reportedly signed on to create and executive produce a new Star Wars series for Disney+.

  • JPMorgan shareholders reject special payout to CEO Dimon

    Only 31% of votes cast in a shareholder advisory referendum on Tuesday supported JPMorgan Chase & Co in its special $52.6-million award last year to CEO Jamie Dimon to stay on the job for at least five more years. The preliminary count announced at the meeting is an unusual rebuff from shareholders. This year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended that they vote "no" in JPMorgan's vote because of the special award.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boos

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Europe Gas Prices Halt Decline as Ruble-Payment Dilemma Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices halted two days of losses, following signals from the European Union that payment for Russian supplies in rubles would constitute a breach of sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Comp

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.