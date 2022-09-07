Disney+ is releasing a new documentary on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' for Disney+ Day tomorrow

'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' explores the making of the newest series in the 'Star Wars' canon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Disney+ Day is tomorrow, September 8, and we're excited to see a slate of new content from the streaming service, including Thor: Love and Thunder, a live-action remake of Pinocchio and a brand new documentary on this summer's hottest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return.

$7.99 per month

The new documentary follows the filmmaking journey of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a 6-episode epic that bridges the gap between the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. Ewan McGregor stepped back into the title role for the series, and the new documentary explores what that experience was like for him (and his fellow prequel co-stars who also made their return).

Here's what you need to know about the Obi-Wan Kenobi documentary streaming tomorrow.

What is 'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' about?

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return follows the cast and crew of the original Disney+ series as they step back into the world of the titular character and his life between prequels. In the documentary, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen discuss what it's like to return to their respective characters—and we get to see some behind-the-scenes footage of the two interacting. Deborah Chow, the show's director, also speaks about the series and what it means to the greater Star Wars canon.

The documentary comes from Lucasfilm and Supper Club and will stream exclusively on Disney+. Along with cast and crew interviews, it will explore stages, creatures, characters, props and lore that helped to shape the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return will stream on September 8, 2022.

Where can you stream 'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return'?

You can stream Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return on September 8 on Disney+. Disney+ is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

Story continues

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Disney+ is home to Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles. The platform is also constantly releasing new content, such as highly anticipated Marvel series like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight as well as upcoming Star Wars series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

To start watching Obi-Wan: A Jedi's Return, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House. Disney+ also has a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and more.

$7.99 per month

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return