Disney is remastering Sega Genesis classic ‘Gargoyles’

Fans of Disney’s mid-90s output got a surprise treat this week. During its recent gaming showcase, the company revealed it was remastering Gargoyles. Alongside Aladdin and The Lion King, the 1995 Sega Genesis release is one of the highlights of Disney’s gaming catalog.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s based on the animated series of the same name. Gargoyles initially aired between 1994 and 1997. While it was a modest success then, it has since become a cult classic thanks to its compelling story and a stellar voice cast that included Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis.

Empty Clip Studios, best known for its work on Dead Island Retro Revenge, is remastering the game for modern consoles and PC. The 1995 original is known for being one of the best-looking games in the Genesis library. It also featured a soundtrack by Michael Giacchino, who later went on to work on The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Lost and Rogue One – among a lot of other high-profile films and TV shows. The remaster does not have a release date yet.