U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.21 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,664.75
    +343.64 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Disney is remastering Sega Genesis classic ‘Gargoyles’

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Disney

Fans of Disney’s mid-90s output got a surprise treat this week. During its recent gaming showcase, the company revealed it was remastering Gargoyles. Alongside Aladdin and The Lion King, the 1995 Sega Genesis release is one of the highlights of Disney’s gaming catalog.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s based on the animated series of the same name. Gargoyles initially aired between 1994 and 1997. While it was a modest success then, it has since become a cult classic thanks to its compelling story and a stellar voice cast that included Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis.

Empty Clip Studios, best known for its work on Dead Island Retro Revenge, is remastering the game for modern consoles and PC. The 1995 original is known for being one of the best-looking games in the Genesis library. It also featured a soundtrack by Michael Giacchino, who later went on to work on The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Lost and Rogue One – among a lot of other high-profile films and TV shows. The remaster does not have a release date yet.

Recommended Stories