Disney is reportedly taking a page from Amazon's playbook and weighing a membership program that packages streaming, parks and products

Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney is exploring a subscription that bundles streaming, theme parks, and merchandise, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Disney execs studied Amazon Prime as inspiration, and some have internally dubbed the plan "Disney Prime."

The reported service comes as CEO Bob Chapek seeks to differentiate himself from his predecessor, Bob Iger.

An Amazon-like "Disney Prime" offering may be available for customers soon.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Disney is in the early stages of considering a subscription service that will bundle together its streaming service, Disney+, with discounts on Disney-branded merchandise and theme parks.

Disney has reportedly studied Amazon's Prime membership, among other subscription services, to collect intel for its own potential bundle plan.

Disney executives, some of whom have nicknamed the program "Disney Prime," are reportedly betting that a bundle offering will provide more value to customers and, in turn, allow the company to learn more about customer behavior. The Journal reports that the plan appeals to Disney executives partly because it will enable the media giant to collect more customer data about show preferences, trips, and merchandise purchases.

The price tag of the planned subscription is currently unknown.

In a statement to Insider, Disney spokesperson Kristina Schake said, "Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are most relevant to each of our guests. Disney is more than a brand to our consumers, it's a lifestyle, and we are exploring how to better serve them across our many touchpoints. A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas that is being explored as we consider ways to marry the physical and digital worlds to create the next generation of great Disney storytelling and experiences."

The reported plans come as Disney's CEO Bob Chapek looks to differentiate himself from his predecessor, Bob Iger, after a series of early missteps. Chapek took over the role of CEO in early 2020, right before the pandemic lockdowns.

