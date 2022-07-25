Disney+ revives ‘Daredevil’ after Netflix canceled it four years ago

During Hall H’s presentation at Comic-Con this Saturday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced “Daredevil: Born Again,” a new series for Disney+ that stars Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. “Born Again” will get an 18-episode first season and will stream on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

It’s unclear at this time who else will be cast in the series, but it would be nice to see Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Karen Page.

The announcement will be a relief to some fans who were disappointed after Netflix canceled “Daredevil” in 2018.

Known as The Man Without Fear, Cox first portrayed the title character on Netflix for three seasons and a total of 39 episodes. The series cancellation was due to Disney pulling back rights to film and television projects licensed to Netflix. The streamer had no choice but to pull the plug on all Marvel titles like “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist,” which moved to Disney+ in March.

Netflix is currently in need of strong shows after losing an astounding 970,000 subscribers this quarter.

News that Disney had plans to revive “Daredevil” was first reported in May. Erik Olsen, the showrunner for the Netflix series, celebrated the news on Twitter, praising the cast and fanbase as some of the best ever.

It was also reported over the weekend that Cox may voice the title character in Disney+’s upcoming animated series “Spider-Man: Freshman Year.” Plus, the actor made an appearance as the attorney/crimefighter in the recent trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches the end of its Phase 4, Marvel announced that Phase 5 will be known as “The Multiverse Saga.” Fans will get “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as the last Phase 4 film.

With Phase 5, Marvel will release “Blade,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” “Secret Invasion,” “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Ironheart,” “Echo,” “Thunderbolts,” “Captain America: New World Order,” “The Marvels,” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” Disney+ will also get a second season of “Loki.” The new “Daredevil series is a part of Phase 5.

Phase 6 will include “Fantastic Four,” “Avengers: Secret Wars,” and “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”