JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Disney to roll out a cheaper, ad-supported Disney+ subscription later this year

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

You could soon pay less to watch Disney+.

In a statement Friday, Disney says it will roll out an ad-supported version of its Disney+ subscription service they say will launch at a lower price than its current ad-free plan, available at $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually.

Disney did not say how much the new subscription option will cost, or whether it will raise the price of its current Disney+ plan.

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution in a statement.

Disney said the version of its streaming service with ads will launch in the U.S. in late 2022 and internationally in 2023.

TECH NEWS DELIVERED TO YOU: Subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter

RUSSIA-UKRAINE SCAMS: Watch for these scams hitting you via email, phone and social media

The Disney Plus logo.
The Disney Plus logo.

Plans for the new subscription option arrive as streaming prices are going up. In January, Netflix announced it was raising prices on its plans. Its basic plan rose from $8.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

Amazon, which hosts Prime Video, increased its prices for its Prime membership. Consumers will now pay $139 a year, up from $119. The monthly fee rises from $12.99 to $14.99.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney Plus: Cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan coming this year

    (Bloomberg) -- World Mobile Group plans to start commercial operations of connecting rural communities in Africa using balloons from June, as it seeks to succeed where Alphabet Inc.’s Loon project failed.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Cor