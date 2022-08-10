U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,210.24
    +87.77 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,309.51
    +535.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,854.80
    +360.88 (+2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.25
    +56.36 (+2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.46
    -0.47 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.55
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0302
    +0.0084 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0142 (+1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8600
    -2.2560 (-1.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,928.77
    +681.38 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.85
    +28.63 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Disney+ soars to 152.1 million subscribers after adding 14.4 million in Q3

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

The Walt Disney Company reported on Wednesday that total Disney+ subscriptions rose to 152.1 million during the company's third quarter, posting better-than-expected results. The streaming service added 14.4 million subscribers in the quarter, beating expectations of 10 million.

The company also announced that it has lowered its 2024 forecast for Disney+ to 215 million to 245 million subscribers. Disney had previously set its Disney+ subscriber guidance at 230 million to 260 million by the end of fiscal 2024 but is now lowering this guidance by 15 million on both the low and high end.

At the end of the quarter, Hulu had 46.2 million subscribers and ESPN+ had 22.8 million. These numbers bring Disney's DTC subscribers to 221.1 million in total, which means that the company's streaming services combined now surpass Netflix in total subscribers. Netflix reported 220.67 million total global subscribers for its third quarter after losing almost 970,000 subscribers.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the company's earning call.

Most of Disney+ growth for the quarter occurred outside of the United States and Canada, where the service added 100,000 subscribers to reach 44.5 million. The company reports that international Disney+ subscribers increased by 6 million to reach 49.2 million. In addition, Disney+ Hotstar, which is available in India and Southeast Asia, added 8.3 million subscribers to reach 58.4 million.

Also on Wednesday, Disney announced that it’s raising the price of the ad-free Disney+ subscription to $10.99 per month starting December 8 in the United States, up from the current $7.99 price. The price change will coincide with the launch of the streaming service’s upcoming ad-supported plan, which Disney says will be priced at $7.99 per month.

Disney is increasing the price of its ad-free Disney+ subscription to $10.99

Recommended Stories

  • Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co edged past Netflix Inc with a total of 221 million streaming customers and announced it will increase prices for customers who want to watch Disney+ or Hulu without commercials. The media giant will raise the monthly cost of Disney+ without advertising by 38% to $10.99 in December, when it begins to offer a new option that includes ads for the current price. Shares of Disney rose 6.9% in after-hours trading to $120.15 on Wednesday.

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Why Vuzix Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), a smart-glasses and augmented reality company, soared today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While the company's bottom line missed Wall Street's expectations, Vuzix's revenue outpaced analysts' consensus estimate in the quarter. Vuzix reported a second-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.16 per share, down from a loss of $0.15 in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.15.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Plug stock powers up amid the latest green energy bill

    Yahoo Finance Live check out Plug's stock amid its earnings miss.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.