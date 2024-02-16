Disney Stock Sees Massive 11.5% Rally Following 50% Increase In Dividend Thanks To Bob Iger's Post-COVID Rebound Strategy

Investors in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) have received promising news, as the entertainment giant recently announced a substantial uptick in its January dividend. This move marks a significant shift in Disney’s dividend policy and presents a compelling opportunity for shareholders seeking enhanced returns.

Disney, renowned for its iconic characters, theme parks, blockbuster films and streaming has a storied history of rewarding investors through cash dividends.

Since it initiated cash dividends in 1995, Disney has navigated various economic landscapes, including a notable three-year hiatus in dividend payments starting in 2019.

The decision to suspend dividends after 2019 came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted Disney’s diverse business models. Facing major business model challenges such as park closures, reduced capacity operations, suspension of cruises and halts in film and sports production, the company saw a $6.9 billion loss in operating income in 2020.

Nevertheless, Disney remained resilient, refocusing its efforts and weathering the storm. In 2023, the company resumed its dividend payments, albeit at a reduced price of $0.30 compared to $0.88 in the previous years, signaling a cautious yet optimistic approach to returning value to shareholders.

In its recent 2023 financials, the company reported 2023 revenue of $23.5 billion.

"Disney's Experiences business generated all‐time records in revenue, operating income, and

operating margin. And we are on track to meet or exceed $7.5 billion in cost savings as we

continue to look for further efficiency opportunities across the company," Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the earnings call.

Disney's stock price saw an 11.5% jump on Feb. 8 as a result of the report.

The company shared that it is increasing the dividend by 50% to $0.45. Although the dividend is still less than the pre-COVID numbers, it's a boost that shows Disney’s confidence in its financial position.

Disney’s proactive stance toward capital allocation extends beyond dividends. The company also announced plans for a $3 billion common share buyback program in fiscal 2024.

With a rich legacy, a compelling vision for the future and a renewed commitment to shareholder value, Disney is poised to reward investors who dare to dream alongside the magic of the House of Mouse. As shareholders contemplate the implications of Disney’s dividend surge, the opportunity for enhanced returns shines brighter than ever before.

This article Disney Stock Sees Massive 11.5% Rally Following 50% Increase In Dividend Thanks To Bob Iger's Post-COVID Rebound Strategy originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.