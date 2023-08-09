Disney Theme Parks Get a Boost from Shanghai Resort Re-Opening

Alyssa Eakin on Unpslash Alyssa Eakin / Unsplash

Shanghai Disney Resort was a key driver to the company’s theme park division’s growth in the recent quarter, the company said Wednesday. In last year’s third quarter, it was open for only 3 days due to Covid restrictions – this year, for the full three months.

Hong Kong Disneyland also gave a boost due to higher guest spending and higher foot traffic. The international division overall helped Disney’s theme parks division increase its revenue 13% to $8.3 billion. Operating income for the segment rose 11%, to $2.4 billion.

Domestic parks weren’t as strong. Sales were lower and operating income dropped.

In May, CEO Bob Iger said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will be a key growth driver for the company. Last month, Iger’s contract was extended by two years, to the end of 2026.

Earlier this year, Disney announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs across the company and implemented a shuffling of its leadership to put more authority and accountability in the hands of its “creative leaders,” said Iger. Amid the shuffle, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro kept his position. At Skift Global Forum last year, D’Amaro said his ambition is to develop more immersive storytelling parks and attractions.

