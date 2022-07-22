Disney+ US goes R-rated with 'Deadpool,' 'Deadpool 2' and 'Logan'

Disney+ strays further from its family-friendly image with the addition of “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” arriving to the streaming service today, July 22. Alongside Disney's announcement yesterday, the company invited users to revisit their parental control settings due to the sexual and violent nature of these films.

While the films have previously been available on Disney+ outside the U.S., these three titles are sure to upset parents in the U.S. who subscribed to the family-friendly service so their children could enjoy, well, family-friendly content.

“Deadpool” is arguably the most sexually inappropriate movie in the Marvel Cinema Universe, rated R for strong language, violence, sexual content and graphic nudity. “Deadpool 2” has violence, strong language and “brief drug material.” So, you can expect a plethora of f-bombs and inappropriate jokes. For instance, when Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) had baby-sized phalanges, he said, “I bet it feels huge in this hand.”

Meanwhile, “Logan” has brief nudity as well as the typical brutal violence that Wolverine brings.

The very R-rated superhero movies join the TV-MA-rated series “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist, “The Punisher” and “The Defenders,” which were added to the service in March. That same month, Disney+ updated its parental controls in order to welcome more mature titles without upsetting too many parents.

There was a false alarm in April when it was suspected Disney+ would be getting its first R-rated movie, “Kiss of the Dragon,” after it was mistakenly added to its sizzle reel on YouTube. “Kiss of the Dragon” was intended for Disney+ Canada.

Also, adult-focused films “Hot Shots” and “Hot Shots: Part Deux” were removed from the platform only a couple of days after Disney+ added them.

Disney’s Star brand in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other markets have mature titles such as “Alien,” “Terminator,” “Die Hard,” “Kingsman,” “Atlanta,” and more, which the company announced in 2020.

To celebrate the arrival of “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” on Disney+, fans at San Diego Comic-Con can get a free mini chimichanga, available at Seaport Village on July 22 and July 23.

“Deadpool 3” is currently in pre-production.