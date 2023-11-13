In the grand orchestra of the streaming industry, Disney (NYSE:DIS) has taken center stage with a commanding presence.

The platform has grown to over 112 million subscribers, drawing applause for its financial acumen and a diverse repertoire of blockbusters and original content.

With the strategic acquisition of Hulu and the introduction of an ad-supported service, Disney is deftly conducting a symphony of growth and innovation.

However, as it moves to integrate and streamline its streaming services, it faces the challenge of maintaining its subscriber base amid pricing adjustments and market shifts.

In today's analysis we explore how Disney's strategic plays in the streaming sector set the tempo for its future.

Streaming Symphony: From Disney+ Triumphs to Hulu's Power Play

Disney's strategic pivot towards the streaming industry, particularly with Disney+, has been a standout success. The company's streaming business has not only gained significant traction but has also showcased impressive financial performance. For instance, Disney+ has emerged as a major player in the streaming landscape, with over 112 million core subscribers (+150 million subscribers) as of the end of fiscal 2023.

The addition of nearly 7 million subscribers in the quarter underscores the platform's popularity. The success is attributed to the compelling content library, including blockbuster titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Elemental.

Disney: Victory Lap

Source:Statista

Additionally, introducing an ad-supported Disney+ product, which grew by approximately 2 million subscriptions in Q4 to a total annual increase of 5.2 million, highlights Disney's strategic move to capitalize on advertising opportunities.

More than 50% of new US subscribers in Q4 chose the ad-supported option; these subscribers delivered a +34% increase in watch time over the last six months, a positive development from the advertising stance. This not only broadens the revenue streams but also enhances the overall attractiveness of the platform for advertisers.

On the downside, the Disney+ core subscriber base is expected to fall sequentially in Q1 2024 based on the expected temporary uptick in churn (due to US price increases) and discontinuation of subscriptions originating from the summer promotion. However, subscriber growth may rebound by the end of 2024.

Disney: Victory Lap

Source:Statista

Notably, a noteworthy metric is a sequential increase in Disney+ core average revenue per user (ARPU) by $0.12. This growth is attributed to pricing increases and higher advertising revenue. The willingness of consumers to pay higher prices for Disney+ content suggests a strong perceived value in the platform's offerings.

Additionally, Disney is strategically amplifying its position by acquiring the remaining 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast. The $8.61 billion payment to NBC Universal demonstrates Disney's robust economic standing and proactive approach to securing strategic objectives. The fact that this payment is based on the 2019 agreement's floor value of $27.5 billion showcases Disney's foresight in recognizing the long-term value of Hulu.

Fundamentally, acquiring the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast further aligns with Disney's streaming objectives. Plans to create a more unified one-app experience domestically, integrating Hulu's content into Disney+, aim to boost engagement, increase advertising opportunities, reduce churn, and lower customer acquisition costs. The anticipated rollout of a beta version for bundle subscribers in December demonstrates Disney's focus on strategic integration.

In the same context, a key driver of Disney's growth is its unparalleled content library and intellectual property (IP) portfolio. The acquisition of Hulu grants Disney access to a diverse range of content, including exclusive shows and movies. This attracts subscribers and enhances Disney's negotiation power in the highly competitive streaming market.

Finally, Disney's strategic move into streaming aligns with the industry trend of increasing demand for digital content delivery. The company's proactive investment in streaming technologies positions it to capitalize on the growing consumer shift towards online streaming services. The combination of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN streaming experiences presents a compelling proposition, hinting at sustained growth in the streaming segment.

ESPN's Digital Transformation and Strategic Bet on ESPN BET

Disney's focus on transforming ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform highlights its adaptability to industry shifts. Despite challenges in the broader media industry, Disney's domestic ESPN business has showcased growth in domestic revenue and operating income in fiscal 2022 and 2023.

ESPN's performance metrics are impressive, with growth in subscription revenue at ESPN+ due to pricing and subscriber growth. The absence of the Big Ten impacted programming and production costs positively. Despite challenges, the steady increase in domestic ESPN linear advertising revenue demonstrates the enduring strength of the ESPN brand.

In the same direction, Disney exhibits specific fundamental strengths that underpin its rapid growth potential, particularly in the context of the launch (November 14) of ESPN BET, a new online sportsbook. One pivotal strength lies in the strategic geographic expansion plan for ESPN BET, targeting 17 states, including Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, and others. This deliberate approach ensures a widespread market presence, positioning Disney to capitalize on the burgeoning online sports betting market in key regions.

Looking back, ESPN's achievement of its best overall viewership in four years and highest viewership in the key 18- to 49-year-old demographic reflects the enduring appeal of Disney's sports content. Thus, the consistent growth in viewership across all four quarters of the fiscal year reinforces the resilience and popularity of ESPN.

Disney: Victory Lap

Source: espnpressroom.com

Notably, the company's emphasis on integrating ESPN BET's official odds into its editorial and content offerings showcases a strategic alignment of its traditional sports media with the new sports betting platform. This integration enhances the user experience by providing comprehensive information and enables Disney to cross-promote its brands seamlessly. Therefore, this synergy creates a cohesive ecosystem that maximizes audience engagement and monetization opportunities, a crucial aspect of Disney's growth strategy.

Furthermore, incorporating popular SportsCenter anchors like Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan into ESPN BET's creative campaigns specifically leverages Disney's established talent pool. This move builds trust and credibility among viewers, leveraging the existing fan base of these anchors to attract a larger audience to the new platform.

Finally, the rebranding of ESPN's Daily Wager program to ESPN BET Live is another specific move indicating Disney's focus on aligning existing content with the new sports betting initiative. This strategic decision ensures a seamless transition for existing viewers.

Disney's Fiscal Triumph: Exceeding Cost Reduction Targets

Disney's focus on cost efficiency and strategic restructuring has resulted in substantial savings and operational improvements. The thorough restructuring of the company has exceeded expectations, with approximately $7.5 billion in cost reductions targeted, surpassing the initial goal by $2 billion. The elimination of over 8,000 roles and a focus on reducing content spend show Disney's inclination toward operational efficiency.

Although the company expects a sequential decline in Q1 2024 direct-to-consumer business due to the higher sports rights costs of the NHL secession (for ESPN+), sports rights represent over 40% of Disney's enterprise-wide content spend. Disney's strategic reduction in content spend, with an annualized target of $4.5 billion, demonstrates financial prudence.

Despite the reduction, the company maintains a high level of investment in content creation, with an enterprise-wide content spend of $27 billion in fiscal 2023, which is expected to be reduced to nearly $25 in fiscal 2024. This $2 billion content spend savings is subject to being offset with a CapEx increase of nearly $1 billion in fiscal 2024 based on higher spending at Experiences.

Specifically, these developments boosted Disney's confidence in achieving profitability in Q4 of fiscal 2024. While this reduction is expected to be realized on a cash basis in fiscal 2024, its impact on the P&L will take a few years due to the timing of amortization. A positive development in investor sentiment and market valuations impacts the bottom line over the long term.

Disney: Victory Lap

Source: Earnings Presentation

Disney's Dilemma: Balancing Growth and Profitability

While Disney+ has shown impressive growth, the company's plan to achieve profitability in Q4 of fiscal 2024 raises concerns about potential compromises in content quality. The announced content spend reduction of approximately $2 billion in fiscal 2024, while aimed at optimizing costs, may impact the platform's ability to deliver compelling and diverse content.

This reduction could be a double-edged sword, potentially leading to subscriber dissatisfaction and declining viewer engagement. The fluctuation in critical metrics may fluctuate market valuation dispositionally (due to the assumption of investors about the inflection point).

ESPN+, a key component of Disney's streaming strategy focused on sports content, reported an operating loss of $387 million in Q4, failing to yield results in line with massive content spend. While ESPN+ demonstrated growth in subscription revenue, the heavy reliance on sports content for streaming success introduces volatility.

Takeaway

As Disney orchestrates its content and capitalizes on digital trends, it remains poised to continue setting the rhythm for the streaming industry's future, albeit with the meticulous task of balancing growth with content quality and subscriber satisfaction.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

