Disney: ‘Walt the Dreamer’ statue set for Dec. 5 debut

The new statue of Walt Disney will be made available to Epcot visitors as of Dec. 5, Walt Disney World says.

The figure, which is named “Walt the Dreamer,” will be part of the park’s new World Celebration neighborhood and is located beyond the park’s Spaceship Earth attraction.

The company says the statue represents the man later in life when he was thinking up the Florida Project, including what became Epcot.

“He sits with a sense of fulfillment, enjoying the beauty of his realized dream: a park that represents pure optimism and truly celebrates the magic of possibility,” describes a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. The statue’s design was revealed months ago and displayed last year during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Park visitors will be able to sit next to the “Dreamer” statue for photographs, unlike Magic Kingdom’s elevated “Partners” statue that represents Walt Disney holding hands with Mickey Mouse surrounded by a flower bed near the base of Cinderella Castle.

Miniature versions of the new statue already have been on sale at Epcot, including one that’s a Christmas tree ornament.

The debut date of Dreamers Point coincides with Walt Disney’s birthday as well as the premiere of the park’s newest nighttime spectacular, dubbed “Luminous the Symphony of Us.” They are both part of the long-brewing “transformation of Epcot,” which has seen additions such as the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana area and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an indoor roller coaster.

