Disney wins support from hedge funds as it battles to stave off Nelson Peltz

Disney has won the crucial backing of activist hedge funds amid attempts to stop billionaire investor Nelson Peltz from joining its board of directors.

The US entertainment giant on Wednesday announced that ValueAct Capital, a San Francisco-based hedge fund, will support the company’s board nominees at its annual shareholder meeting this spring.

Activist investor Blackwells Capital also announced it has nominated three individuals for director positions who are supportive of Disney’s turnaround efforts under chief executive Bob Iger.

The backing comes amid a boardroom battle with Mr Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which last month announced plans to nominate the activist investor and Disney’s former finance chief James Rasulo for board seats.

The move comes after the New York-based asset manager, which owns $3bn of Disney shares, revived its proxy battle against the company in November.

Mr Peltz, whose daughter Nicola is married to Brooklyn Beckham, attacked Disney last year for “over-the-top” executive pay and its failed succession planning after parachuting in former boss Mr Iger less than a year after he retired.

The 81-year-old, known for launching aggressive campaigns to shake-up companies including Procter & Gamble and Heinz, initially pushed for a board seat but ended the battle after Disney announced sweeping job cuts in February.

Disney, which previously urged shareholders to vote against Mr Peltz, in November defended its board and recommended shareholders support its slate of director nominees.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Blackwells Capital said: “Flip-flopping, self-interest and personal quarrels have no place in a Boardroom.

“Individuals seeking to gain representation on Disney’s Board must have skill sets that the Board needs as well as a demonstrable record of creating value for all stakeholders. Mr. Peltz and his coterie seem to fail that test, time and time again.”

Jason Aintabi, chief investment officer at the New York-based investment firm, demanded that Mr Peltz “end his peacocking” to allow Disney to focus on its transformation efforts.

The three individuals nominated by Blackwells Capital are WarnerBros Discovery executive Jessica Schell; Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff; and Leah Solivan, founder of online odd-jobs marketplace TaskRabbit.

The endorsement from ValueAct Capital, which manages more than $16bn (£13bn) on behalf of institutional investors, was secured as part of a confidentiality agreement announced by Disney on Wednesday.

The deal will see Disney share information with ValueAct Capital and consult the investment firm on strategic matters through meetings with its board and management team.

Mr Iger said the agreement follows “very constructive” conversations over the past year with Value Act Capital’s joint chief executive, Mason Morfit.

Mr Morfit, who is married to actress and Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, said that ValueAct Capital believes Disney can lead the media industry as its transitions from legacy technologies to digital platforms.

The agreement with ValueAct Capital, which includes Microsoft, Rolls-Royce and Spotify among its investments, is not the first time that Disney has offered to share sensitive information with major shareholders.

Disney reportedly offered an information sharing deal to Mr Peltz after denying the billionaire activist’s initial board seat request at the end of 2022.

Mr Peltz rebuffed the offer which would have seen him meet quarterly with Disney’s board and management team, but did not provide voting rights.

