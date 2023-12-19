Disney World to announce first Good-to-Go Days on Jan. 11

Walt Disney World has added a few details about changes to theme park reservations and annual passholder park hopping that are coming in January.

As announced in May, the company is introducing Good-to-Go Days, times that passholders will need no reservations for Disney World parks. The first reveal of those dates will be on Jan. 11, Disney now says.

That doesn’t mean Jan. 11 will be the first Good-to-Go Day, but that day will mark the initial updating of the calendar, which will be available on the My Disney Experience app, the online theme park reservation calendar and annual passholder admissions calendar.

On Good-to-Go Days, all four WDW theme parks will be available. Passholders’ block-out dates will continue to apply.

More dates will be added periodically to the Good-to-Go calendar, and there may be days or weeks of advance notice of those additions, according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

The debut of the Good-to-Go list will come two days after the Jan. 9 return of “all-day” park hopping for annual passholders. Generally, they are currently restricted to moving between parks after 2 p.m.

However, on dates that reservations remain required, passholders still must enter the park for which they have secured reservations before traveling on to another park.

Next generation: Baby elephant born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As is the case now, passholders will be able to go to any theme park after 2 p.m. with the exception of Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays.

For guests staying in Disney hotels, Jan. 9 also marks the end of park reservations for holders of date-specific tickets and the return of the optional Disney Dining Plan. The latter is an add-on for visitors who purchase Walt Disney World vacation packages. They include prepaid meals and snacks in the parks and resorts.

Disney instituted park-specific, date-specific reservations upon reopening from the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Park-hopping, with restrictions, returned in 2021.

Theme Park Rangers Radar: Epcot’s new garden, SeaWorld’s latest manatee, more holidays

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com. Threads account: @dbevil. X account: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.