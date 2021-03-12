Disney World will let you use your phone instead of a MagicBand

You won't need to wear a MagicBand to get around Walt Disney World with a minimum of fuss. The theme park is introducing a Disney MagicMobile service that uses your phone or smartwatch for entry and other features. You'll only have to create a pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to your virtual wallet. From there, you can bring your device close to an access point like you would a MagicBand.

The feature will initially be available for iPhone and Apple Watch owners "later this year" as part of a phased rollout. MagicBands will still be available, the company said, and you'll still have to use My Disney Experience for digital room keys on your phone. Disneyland doesn't use MagicBands as a matter of course, so you shouldn't expect the MagicMobile option in California any time soon.

This could save you some hassle if you'd rather not pick up a MagicBand. It could also be considered a safety measure as vaccinations ramp up and people are more comfortable visiting Disney World. If you didn't get a MagicBand in the mail, you won't have to buy one on-site and wear something another person recently touched.