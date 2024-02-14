Disneyland performers seek to have union protections like other park employees

Disney characters dance during the unveiling of the Disneyland Magic Happens parade on Feb 27, 2020.

The people behind Disneyland's iconic characters, including princesses, villains and even Mickey Mouse himself, may soon be connected by something strong than magic: a union contract.

The Actors’ Equity Association is hoping to represent around 1,700 performers, character actors and support staff at the Disney parks and hotels in Anaheim, California. Unlike other employees, the entertainment performers who bring characters to life in parades, meet-in-greets and other interactive experiences are not unionized.

The association, which represents live theatrical performance workers on tour, on Broadway and at the Florida parks, announced the campaign on Tuesday. Labor organizers plan to push for better safety conditions and scheduling policies for the Anaheim employees.

The work from performance staff helps attract millions of guest to the parks every year, according to Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle. She said the employees are also "powerfully invested in and loyal to the Walt Disney Company and its values."

'Magic United' union to address health and safety concerns

The new union, which would be called "Magic United" is intended to address reported concerns performing staff have relating to costuming, stable scheduling and visitor interactions, the AP reported.

Shindle said the group began addressing health and safety concerns after the parks reopened following the pandemic shutdown, according to AP. If unionized, the group can better address concerns relating to costuming including being asked to wear tights and make-up that won't watch with a performer's skin tone.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Actors’ Equity Association for comment.

Disney officials support right for 'confidential vote'

Labor organizers have begun giving union authorization cards to employees, the Actors’ Equity Association said.

Once a majority of those cards are signed and returned then the group can seek voluntary recognition from Disney Resort Entertainment. This process would serve as an alternative to seeking a vote through the National Labor Relations Board.

"We believe that our Cast Members deserve to have all the facts and the right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices," Disneyland officials said in a statement shared with USA TODAY.

Company reported strong quarterly earnings

Union efforts come a week after Disney reported higher-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings, according to CNBC.

The company's experiences division experienced a 7% bump despite lower attendance at its Florida theme parks, CNBC reported. Both California theme parks, Disneyland Resort and Disney's California Adventures, made more money than the prior quarter as guests spent more inside the parks.

The Actors’ Equity Association has long worked to protect performers - not just the one's that work for Disney. Last year, the group expanded efforts to protect the labor rights of Los Angeles planetarium lecturers and strippers at LA clubs.

