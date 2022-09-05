Disney's 'Pinocchio' remake is coming next week—find out how to stream it on Disney+

Experience the wonder of 'Pinocchio' coming soon exclusively to Disney+.

Of the many phrases and songs associated with Disney, "When You Wish Upon a Star" has the most powerful and lasting magic. So many memories were made and imaginations sparked from the lyric, "When you wish upon a star/Your dreams come true" and the adventure that came after it. This week, as part of Disney's celebrations for Disney+ day, a whole new generation can watch the story of the real boy come to life in a whole new light with the debut of Pinocchio, exclusively on Disney+.

Academy Award-winner Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away) brings his vision of Pinocchio to Disney's streaming service on Thursday, September 8. Though fans will certainly remember the animated classic from 1940 (which you can also stream on Disney+), this new version mixes the live-action talents of Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo with Zemeckis's penchant for eye-catching CGI. Pinocchio is the latest live-action remake of a Disney classic, following the likes of The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty & the Beast and The Jungle Book. (Unlike past live-action remakes, this one will skip theaters and release to Disney+ only.)

Here's all you need to know about Disney's newest cinematic adventure and how to watch that (and more) on its special streaming service.

What is Pinocchio about?

Based on the 1883 Italian children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the new Pinocchio follows a similar whimsical look and atmosphere of the 1940 Disney cartoon. For those unfamiliar, aging woodcarver Geppetto (Hanks) builds a friendly puppet named Pinocchio, and wishes upon a bright star that his creation could become a real boy. That night, a wonderous Blue Fairy (Erivo) flies in and gives life to the cute marionette. With the help of the clever Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Pinocchio goes on adventures of his own in a quest to become a real boy.

Zemeckis and Hanks are a beloved actor-director team, having earned acclaim for their work on Forrest Gump and Cast Away. Zemeckis has also mixed live-action and CGI together on a number of occasions with Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Beowulf, A Christmas Carol and Welcome to Marwen. In fact, the last time Zemeckis and Hanks worked together was on the movie adaptation of another family classic, The Polar Express, back in 2004.

Where can you stream Pinocchio?

Disney+ is the only place where you can watch the new Pinocchio, the original Pinocchio and so many more classic Disney films. The streaming service is available via an internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. Viewers can use the IMAX Enhanced filter on the Movies page to see all films available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio, and select Disney+ movies will feature a tab labeled “Versions,” which will allow viewers to access either the IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen versions.

Even if you need a break from Disney cinematic magic, Disney+ has plenty more exciting stuff to watch. There are the latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, and the newest stories from the far, far away galaxy of Star Wars, like Andor. There are also classic episodes of The Simpsons, nature documentaries produced by National Geographic and even music specials from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. And all of that is on top of beloved Disney Channel shows and acclaimed Pixar movies!

How do you sign up for Disney+?

To stream those shows and movies, you can sign up for Disney+ right now and pay a monthly subscription of $7.99. You can also get Disney+ for a year with an annual fee of $79.99. If you're a Hulu subscriber, you can add Disney+ to your payment plan for $2.99 a month. Keep in mind that prices for Disney+ subscriptions are expected to rise this December.

You can watch Disney+ content on Apple devices, Android smartphones, Roku streaming sticks, Google Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, LG TVs, Samsung tech, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC.

After watching Pinocchio, you can use Disney+ to see more of the studio’s animated classics like Cinderella, 101 Dalmations, Toy Story and more. You can also rewatch classic Disney Channel shows including Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire and plenty of others. After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney+ also features various Fox hits like Avatar, Ice Age and even select entries in the X-Men series.

