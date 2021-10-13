U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2420
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,357.70
    +963.34 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

Disparities in Headache Advisory Council Promotes Diversity and Equity in Headache Medicine

·4 min read

Offering Educational Events and Seed Funding

$100,000 Approved for Programs Across the United States Working to Reduce Disparities in Migraine and Headache Diagnosis and Patient Care

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the inequalities within the United States healthcare system, including migraine and headache medicine, the Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) and its diverse group of partners created the Disparities in Headache Advisory Council (DiHAC) to address the racial and health disparities in headache diagnosis and patient care.

Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients Logo (PRNewsfoto/Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients)
Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients Logo (PRNewsfoto/Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients)

"Many studies have shown that migraine diagnosis rates and treatments are vastly different among Blacks/African Americans and Hispanics/Latinx compared to Whites," explained Kevin Lenaburg, Executive Director of CHAMP. "DiHAC is working to effect real change through stakeholder dialogue and by supporting grassroots programs that make an impact."

DiHAC, which was formed in 2020, provides meaningful educational sessions to its members. Topics explored include cultural competency training; Federally Qualified Health Centers; diversity, equity and inclusion in headache medicine; and more. Prominent guest speakers are also invited to present.

DiHAC is led by CHAMP in partnership with Jaime Sanders, the Migraine Diva, and includes a cross-functional group of patient advocacy organizations, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) headache patients, and healthcare providers working to understand the scope of the issue and find lasting solutions to racial disparities in headache medicine. DiHAC was also developed with the support of Sheila L. Thorne, a leading multicultural healthcare marketing professional.

"As a black woman working to manage chronic migraine, I have seen first-hand the challenges migraine patients face in a medical system entrenched in inequities for women and people of color," explained Jaime Sanders. "I am excited to lead this initiative and make real progress for the BIPOC community."

To further its goals, DiHAC recently approved its first round of seed-funding for six innovative initiatives addressing racial disparities in headache medicine. The programs and their organizers are noted here:

Strengthening Headache Knowledge of Medical Students by Larry Charleston IV, MD, MSc, FAHS is introducing members of the Student National Medical Association to headache medicine through a community service headache awareness program focusing on people of color.

Utilizing Opportunities to Expand Diversity and Inclusion by Clusterbusters, Inc. is working to diversify the population that receives resources offered and the population that participates in Clusterbusters events.

Engaging the BIPOC Community in Migraine Disease Advocacy by Miles for Migraine (MFM) is engaging BIPOC patients and their families in live MFM events across the United States.

Migraine Education for Patients & Practitioners in Underserved Communities by Association of Migraine Disorders (AMD) is offering continuing education in migraine diagnosis and treatment to clinicians serving in Native American health facilities.

Developing Headache Medicine Providers for Native American Communities by William B. Young, MD is training one provider in the Native American community to become a headache expert to reduce the burden of illness in this group.

Patient Professors by U.S. Pain Foundation, Inc. is working to bring advocates to speak at two historically Black Colleges with medical programs to share their experiences with chronic pain and help future providers understand how to better serve patients.

In addition to these programs being funded, DiHAC recently published the issue brief Disparities in Headache, which covers the landscape of disparities in headache medicine from access to care, race-based traumatic stress, and minority representation in migraine clinical research studies. The issue brief also examines the impactful work DiHAC is involved in to address these pressing issues and make lasting change.

DiHAC is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors Amgen, AbbVie, Lilly, and Lundbeck.

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About DiHAC

The Disparities in Headache Advisory Council (DiHAC) was created in 2020 to address the inequities and systemic racism of the American healthcare system. DiHAC is a cross-functional group of patient advocacy organization leaders, BIPOC headache patients, and healthcare providers. The Council is organized by CHAMP in partnership with the Migraine Diva, Jaime Sanders.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disparities-in-headache-advisory-council-promotes-diversity-and-equity-in-headache-medicine-301399836.html

SOURCE Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients

Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Preview: What's In Store For UNH Stock?

    The Q3 UnitedHealth earnings report may not be the usual catalyst for UNH stock, due to the delta Covid wave and possible Medicare changes.

  • CFRX: New Data on Exebacase Shows Rapid Resolution of Symptoms in Phase 2 Trial…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Rapid Resolution of Symptoms in Phase 2 Trial On October 4, 2021, ContraFect Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced new data from the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of exebacase showing rapid symptom resolution in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia was presented as a Late Breaker oral presentation at IDWeek™

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • U.S. to open Canada, Mexico borders for vaccinated visitors

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc.'s Guides Demonstrate Significant Reduction of Pediatric Tooth Decay in Peer-Reviewed Study

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), today announced results from a peer-reviewed, published study by an independent dentist. The findings demonstrate a significant reduction of tooth decay in pediatric patients after undergoing treatment using the company’s FDA Class 1 registered Vivos Guide

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.

  • Will J&J's Covid Booster Get FDA's Blessing? Here's Why It Looks Likely

    The FDA said Wednesday a second dose of J&J's Covid vaccine could be effective two months after the first — and JNJ stock inched higher.

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • Best Buy makes deeper move into home health care

    This is Best Buy’s third notable health care tech acquisition in three years.

  • Clinical Data Published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology Could Be Important for This Stock

    BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) announced that an article titled "Evaluation of a Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures: The PURE EP 2.0 Study" has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access as of September 23, 2021, via the Wiley Online Library. The PURE EP 2.0 study was conducted at three U.S. hospitals: Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • OpSens Successfully Treats First Patients in Human Clinical Study for TAVR Procedure

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a cardiology medical device company providing innovative product solutions based on its patented optical technology, is pleased to announce the commencement of the human clinical study utilizing the SavvyWire, and successful treatment of the first patients. The SavvyWire, developed initially for transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR"), is the first guidewire intended to both deliver a valvular prosthesis while allowing co

  • COVID-19 hospital visitor rules: Families want more access

    Banned from the Florida hospital room where her mother lay dying of COVID-19, Jayden Arbelaez pitched an idea to construction employees working nearby. “Is there any way that I could get there?” Arbelaez asked them, pointing to a small third-story window of the hospital in Jacksonville. The workers gave the 17-year-old a yellow vest, boots, a helmet and a ladder to climb onto a section of roof so she could look through the window and see her mother, Michelle Arbelaez, alive one last time.

  • Kroger, Dollar General, and Other Chains Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

    We all have items in our pantries that have been sitting there for way too long—we just haven't gotten around to tossing them. But if you have a pantry full of certain canned foods, then it may be time to do some purging right now. One of the latest recalls announced by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is of a canned product that's sold at major chains, from Kroger to Dollar General. Read on to find out the details and what you should do if you have the product in question at home.R