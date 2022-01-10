U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Dispatch Console Market Size Worth $2.36 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dispatch console market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing need for maintaining seamless communication and exchange of pertinent information between dispatchers and field personnel, and subsequently, ensuring organized operations even in the most challenging conditions is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The hardware type segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing deployment of 2-way radio sets for critical communication and operational safety and efficiency at locations, such as mines and oil and gas plants, where internet and cellular connectivity might not be readily available

  • The public safety application segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The growing demand for next-generation devices to ensure seamless communication between dispatchers and first responders responding to emergencies is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Developed economies in the region, such as the U.S., are considered the early adopters of the latest technologies. The strong emphasis on public safety also bodes well for the growth of the regional market

Read 100 page market research report, "Dispatch Console Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hardware, Software), By Application (Transportation, Public Safety), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The aggressive investments by various organizations, including public utility companies and police and fire departments, emergency medical services, and trucking and taxi companies, in deploying the latest communication tools are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The initiatives market players are pursuing to roll out innovative dispatch consoles featuring advanced features, such as integrated contacts, rapid recall, display customization, and dial from maps, also bode well for the growth of the market.

Cloud dispatch has triggered a paradigm shift in the way responders are dispatched and critical information is communicated to them. Cloud dispatch typically annuls the need for dedicated hardware while potentially allowing for dispatch from anywhere, enabling seamless communication and simplifying job management via a single dashboard. The growing preference for cloud dispatch is particularly opening new growth opportunities for the incumbents of the market.

However, the incompatibility between different dispatch console software and devices available in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. A typical software offered by one vendor is often compatible only with specific devices, which is emerging among the major issues endusers are encountering and subsequently hindering the growth of the market. Industry guidelines are already in place andseveral governments have drafted regulations mandating adequate guidance on connecting, setting up, and securing the devices.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic took a severe toll on the market. Financial hardships stemming from the outbreak of the pandemic forced several end-use organizations to defer the purchase and deployment of new dispatch console systems. At the same time, supply chain disruptions stemming from the restrictions on the movement of people and goods resulted in a looming shortage of the necessary components and the lockdowns, which led to a temporary suspension of production of hardware and devices at manufacturing plants and affected the overall production levels of dispatch console manufacturers.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global dispatch console market on the basis of type, application, and region:

  • Dispatch Console Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Dispatch Console Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Dispatch Console Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Dispatch Console Market

  • Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • Harris Corporation

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • Zetron, Inc. (Kenwood)

  • Avtec Inc.

  • Omnitronics, L.L.C.

  • Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH (AtoS)

  • Catalyst Communication Technologies Inc.

  • EF Johnson Technologies

  • Cisco

Check out more studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Public Safety And Security Market – The global public safety and security market size was valued at USD 318.2 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach USD 812.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the exponential increase in terrorist attacks and criminal activities worldwide.

  • Crime Risk Report Market – The global crime risk report market size was valued at USD 4.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2025. The market has witnessed considerable growth owing to rising crime cases, which impel governments and law enforcement agencies to seek the services of crime risk consulting companies.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Next Generation Technologies Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dispatch-console-market-size-worth-2-36-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301456911.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

