DispatchHealth to Collaborate with Mercy Health to Deliver In-Home Medical Care to Cincinnati

·4 min read

DENVER and CINCINNATI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, today announced its association with Mercy Health - Cincinnati, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, to provide patients another way to receive care in the comfort of their homes. The collaboration between DispatchHealth and Mercy Health will bring acute care to those patients in the Cincinnati region who often struggle with access to care when they need it.

DispatchHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/DispatchHealth)
DispatchHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/DispatchHealth)

DispatchHealth's complete platform delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care to patients in their homes. Patients can request DispatchHealth's acute medical care for a wide range of common to complex injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure, and more. To request care, patients can call, visit DispatchHealth.com or access a free mobile app, no referral is needed. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

"At Mercy Health, we pride ourselves on meeting the needs of our patients and meeting our patients where they are," said Stephen Feagins, MD, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health – Cincinnati. "Our association with DispatchHealth is an example of our focus on innovative relationships that are changing the health care landscape. With DispatchHealth, we are bringing the house call back to the residents of Cincinnati and adding to our ability to care for patients in person at physical locations, virtually and now at home."

"DispatchHealth is redefining what is possible for a patient's health care journey. Our proven approach to high acuity, in-home care not only improves patient outcomes it also reduces medical costs," said Mark Prather, co-founder, and chief executive officer of DispatchHealth. "We are thrilled to partner with Mercy Health to expand our unique care model in Ohio and within the Bon Secours Mercy Health organization."

DispatchHealth began its association with Bon Secours, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, in Richmond, VA, more than four years ago. During that time, it has prevented more than 4,000 patient 911 transports, emergency department visits, and observation and inpatient stays. Additionally, DispatchHealth began operations in Ohio in December 2020 and over the last year has rapidly increased the number of markets it serves throughout the state. The collaboration with Mercy Health will expand the company's reach to more patients in Ohio.

About DispatchHealth
DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups, and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays, and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays, and can be requested via the app, online, or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Mercy Health
Mercy Health - Cincinnati is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – Cincinnati has been serving Greater Cincinnati for more than 160 years and provides an integrated network of leading physicians, compassionate caregivers, comprehensive services, and exceptional care at more than 180 locations across the region. The Mercy Health – Cincinnati network of care includes five award-winning hospitals, senior living communities, primary care and specialty physician practices, outpatient centers, fitness centers and a variety of outreach programs. Mercy Health - Cincinnati hospitals have earned national Truven Health Analytics' 100 Top Hospitals honors more than all other Cincinnati hospitals combined, placing them among the best hospitals in the nation. Truven has also named Mercy Health - Cincinnati as one of the nation's Top 15 health systems six times, which is more than any other health system in Cincinnati. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. To learn more visit, mercy.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dispatchhealth-to-collaborate-with-mercy-health-to-deliver-in-home-medical-care-to-cincinnati-301397563.html

SOURCE DispatchHealth

