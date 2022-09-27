U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.25
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,237.00
    +34.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.00
    +29.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.30
    +3.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9601
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6460
    -0.1450 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,157.44
    -105.83 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.44
    -18.69 (-4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Dispelix Hires Saara Airas as Director of Operations to Support Tremendous Growth

·2 min read

Leading waveguide designer and manufacturer adds talent to R&D, product, and manufacturing development teams in support of growth

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix Oy, an advanced waveguide designer and manufacturer, today announced that Saara Airas has joined the company as Director of Operations. As the Augmented Reality and smart glasses markets heat up, Saara is joining the company to help support its tremendous growth. Since January 2022, more than 50 people have been hired to fill positions in R&D, product, manufacturing development, and other teams across Finland, China, and the US. Additionally, twenty plus positions will be filled by the end of the year with more openings to be announced in 2023.

Leading waveguide designer and manufacturer add talent to R&amp;D, product, and manufacturing development teams in support of growth.
Leading waveguide designer and manufacturer add talent to R&D, product, and manufacturing development teams in support of growth.

"We are proud of how much we've grown since our founding in 2015," said Antti Sunnari, CEO & Co-Founder. "In addition to being headquartered in what many refer to as the happiest place in the world, Dispelix is on the forefront of waveguide design. Our team continues to push boundaries and move at the fast pace of innovation. Saara's leadership and experience will play an integral role as the company continues to grow."

Prior to joining Dispelix Saara worked for Smartly.io where she served as Head of HR with a focus on EMEA and APAC. She has also worked in HR positions at some of the world's leading consultancies including KPMG, Deloitte, and EY. She holds a masters degree from the University of Helsinki and speaks English, Finnish, German, and Swedish.

"I am proud to be joining such an amazing company on the forefront of innovation in the AR space," said Saara. "It will be exciting to work with such a fascinating and diverse team of people. More than 50% of our staff holds PhDs and many have been researching and working in this space for years. Dispelix is well-poised for continued market leadership and ongoing innovation."

Experienced professionals interested in joining the most sought-after experts in optics, photonics, and manufacturing can visit https://careers.dispelix.com. For more details on open positions. For any non-residents moving to Finland, Dispelix supports new employees with relocation efforts and assists with the residence permit application.

About
Dispelix Oy is an advanced waveguide designer and manufacturer delivering next-generation visual solutions for consumer as well as enterprise AR and MR wearables. The company's patented single layer DPX waveguides are the thinnest on the market and do not compromise full color, image quality, clear eye contact, and field of view. They bring unmatched image quality, performance and visual fidelity combined with mass manufacturability to scale for even the largest vendors. Led by the world's most sought-after experts in optics, photonics and manufacturing, Dispelix is headquartered in the technology hub of Espoo, Finland with field offices throughout the United States and China. Learn more at dispelix.com.

 

SOURCE Dispelix

Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, UPS, Verizon & Wells Fargo

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    Dividend stocks can be foundational to your portfolio and help you build it up year after year. Buying stocks trading at discounts can also increase your odds of coming away with a great return on your investment years later. A couple of incredibly cheap dividend stocks you can buy today include Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Defied the Falling Market Tuesday Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Tuesday morning, jumping as much as 4.2%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was news that a well-known growth investor Cathie Wood is increasing her stake -- again. Nvidia stock has been in the dumps recently, pressured by a combination of slowing sales of graphics processing units (GPUs) used by gamers and new restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on data center and cloud computing chips sold to customers in China.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Crushed the Market Today

    The coronavirus pandemic might, just might, be easing, but top COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was ascendant on Tuesday. Shortly before market close on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it had authorized a set of Moderna's latest Spikevax COVID booster vaccine for use. Strictly speaking, that company isn't covered under Moderna's emergency use authorization (EUA) for the booster.

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Goldman Sachs, Lyft, Mind Medicine and more

    Big banks, Mind Medicine, and Lyft are among the top trending stocks on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.