Dispersing Agents Market to grow by 260.23 Th T by 2026, Market Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dispersing agents market is expected to grow by 260.23 thousand tonnes during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 48% of the growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.52%. Get a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dispersing Agents Market 2022-2026

Dispersing Agents Market 2026: Vendor Landscape

The global dispersing agent market has an immense potential to attract small and big-level chemical industry manufacturers. In terms of end-user industries, the dispersing agent market is highly fragmented due to the wide scope of these products in industrial applications.

Vendors are investing in developing new dispersants to meet the rising demand for specialized dispersing agents in various applications. The availability of adequate quantities of raw materials, as well as affordable production costs, have driven the evolution of various small and medium-sized dispersant producers around the globe.

The dispersing agents market report offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Altana AG

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Arxada AG

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant AG

  • Croda International Plc

  • Dow Inc.

  • Fine Organics Industries Ltd.

  • Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.

  • Hexatronic Group AB

  • King Industries Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,

Dispersing Agents Market 2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global dispersing agent market as a part of the worldwide commodity chemicals market within the global materials market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Dispersing Agents Market Value Chain Analysis

An overall view of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Dispersing Agents Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service,

Dispersing Agents Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geography

Related Reports:

Frac Sand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers frac sand market segmentation by type (white frac and brown frac) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Paint Protection Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers paint protection film market segmentation by end-user (automobile, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Dispersing Agents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

260.23 th tonnes

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altana AG, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Fine Organics Industries Ltd., Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, King Industries Inc., Lankem Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shah Patil and Co., Shubh Industries, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and UNIQCHEM Shanghai Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altana AG

  • 10.4 Arkema S.A.

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 Clariant AG

  • 10.7 Croda International Plc

  • 10.8 Dow Inc.

  • 10.9 King Industries Inc.

  • 10.10 Lankem Ltd.

  • 10.11 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Solvay SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Dispersing Agents Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dispersing-agents-market-to-grow-by-260-23-th-t-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-end-user-and-geography---technavio-301655960.html

SOURCE Technavio

