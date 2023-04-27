New Displate Lumino With the Official Artwork by NASA

WARSAW, Poland , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling the first 1000 posters within just 96 hours of launching, Displate is now releasing the second entry in the new limited Lumino series. This time, the creators of the world's most popular metal posters bring the official artwork by NASA, which receives a unique sci-fi touch with custom-designed illumination and multilayered print enhancements.

The new Lumino poster features NASA's Artemis rocket imbued with ultra-thin selective OLED highlights.

"When designing this scene with Lumino in mind, we wanted to use lights and motion to bring out the vast and mysterious nature of space. We highlighted the Artemis and some of the stars with OLED panels and set the illumination against a dark matte finish, adding subtle glossy details," says Rafał Kocik, head of Displate's Design Studio.

This officially licensed art by NASA releases just two weeks after Displate debuted its next generation of illuminated posters. The new Lumino series launched with a design from Cyberpunk 2077, which Displate created in collaboration with CD Projekt RED.

"We were truly blown away by the success of the first Lumino, which has quickly become one of Displate's most popular posters! With this new design by NASA, we're just two artworks into our new illuminated wall art series – and there's way more to come," adds Kocik.

Each artwork in the Lumino series is time-limited and stays on sale for 12 weeks only. New Lumino entries are unveiled every two weeks at Displate's website.

