Display Market Size grow by USD 24.45 bn from 2020 to 2025| Surging Adoption of OLED Displays in Various Applications to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The display market is expected to grow by USD 24.45 bn at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The display market is segmented by applications (mobile phones, TVs, monitors, notebooks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Display Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Display Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request a Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the display market.

The display market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the surging adoption of OLED displays in various applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The display market covers the following areas:

Display Market Sizing
Display Market Forecast
Display Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AU Optronics Corp.

  • E Ink Holdings Inc.

  • Kent Displays Inc.

  • Kopin Corp.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Related Reports:

  • Touch Screen Market: The touch screen market has been segmented by application (personal use and professional use) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Interactive Flat Panels Market: The interactive flat panels market has been segmented by display size (60-79-inch size, 80-inch and above size, and others), display type (plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/4K flat panels, and HD flat panels), application (education sector and corporate sector), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Display Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 24.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.21

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AU Optronics Corp., E Ink Holdings Inc., Kent Displays Inc., Kopin Corp., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/display-market-size-grow-by-usd-24-45-bn-from-2020-to-2025-surging-adoption-of-oled-displays-in-various-applications-to-improve-the-market-growth--technavio-301410027.html

SOURCE Technavio

