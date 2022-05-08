U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.04 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.59 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +0.84 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,463.66
    -1,338.39 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

DISPLAY WEEK 2022 KICKS OFF TODAY; SOCIETY FOR INFORMATION DISPLAY ALSO CELEBRATES 60TH ANNIVERSARY

·5 min read

World's leading event for electronic display innovation showcases advances in AR/VR, OLED, microLED, TVs and wearables, keynotes by top executives and more, May 8-13

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of display enthusiasts worldwide will gather in person in San Jose for the first time since 2019, to get a first-hand look at advances in display technology. The Society for Information Display (SID) is hosting Display Week 2022 from May 8-13 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Display Week 2022 brings together the brightest minds in the display industry to provide insight into the latest advancements, and showcases new technologies and products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years. SID is also celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Society for Information Display (PRNewsfoto/SID)
Society for Information Display (PRNewsfoto/SID)

"This Display Week is very special as we celebrate 60 years of achievements in the display industry, and we are pleased to be back in Silicon Valley hosting some of the most influential display companies that will unveil cutting-edge developments," said Dr. Takatoshi (Taka) Tsujimura, president of SID. "Visual display technology has become even more important in the pandemic era, and we look forward to a week gathering the brightest minds in the business and showcasing the newest technology in the world."

Throughout Display Week, exhibitors from around the world will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies and applications, including advances in AR/VR, OLED, microLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, digital signage and ePaper. The highly anticipated four-day International Technical Symposium will feature top scientists, researchers and members of the academic community and include live presentations as well as hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions.

Highlights also include the SID/DSCC Business Conference featuring global business leaders and industry analysts who will share market insights and forecasts about a variety of topics, including smartphones, TVs and emerging technologies.

Additionally, Display Week will again host its popular Women in Tech and CEO Forum panel discussions.

Keynote Presentations: There will be three keynote addresses - LG Display Co, Meta Reality Labs and BOE. The keynote speakers are senior executives from successful and influential companies and represent different perspectives of big system companies that use displays as a platform for delivering services to customers.

International Technical Symposium: Through more than 425 technical presentations, including posters and papers, presenters will share the newest thinking about these special topics: augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality; high-dynamic-range LCDs; machine learning for displays; and printed displays. New for 2022 are Hyper-Realistic Displays, Machine Learning for Displays, Outdoor Displays and Conformable Wearable Displays. New for 2022 are Hyper-Realistic Displays, Machine Learning for Displays, Outdoor Displays and Conformable Wearable Displays.

World-class Exhibitors: Premier global information display companies and researchers will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including advancements in AR/VR, micro-LED, OLED, micro-displays, e-paper, digital signage, new materials and software-enabled displays.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone): A premier showcase for small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, the I-Zone exhibition includes not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

Educational Opportunities: Short courses and specialized seminars, presented by recognized experts in the field, provide deep learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including AR/VR, OLED, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, mini-LEDs, flexible AMOLED and stretchable displays. A new session in Display Metrology has been added for 2022.

While the show has commenced, attendees can still register. For more information and to register for Display Week 2022, please click here. To view the DW2022 registration video, please click here. SID is following all Covid-19 safety protocols as indicated by Santa Clara County, California. Those protocols can be found here.

Media Information
Press Registration Request
press@SID.org

About Display Week 2022
The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID
The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

Display Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/SID)
Display Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/SID)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/display-week-2022-kicks-off-today-society-for-information-display-also-celebrates-60th-anniversary-301542207.html

SOURCE SID

