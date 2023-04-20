Display Week 2023 Ramping Up for Star-Studded Show

Top-name exhibitors join key tech event; participation surpasses pre-COVID 19 levels

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that nearly 200 tech companies have signed on to join Display Week 2023, May 21-26, at the Los Convention Center. Now in its 60th year, SID's annual International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition (known as "Display Week") is the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries.

(PRNewsfoto/The Society for Information Dis)

Major companies, including BOE, Tianma, LG, Samsung, TCL CSOT, and other global tech leaders will unveil cutting-edge developments in a broad array of technologies and applications, including advances in AR/VR/MR, OLED, AI, micro-OLED, microLED, miniLED, LCD, foldables, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, digital signage, ePaper and more.

"Based on current numbers, we are expecting one of the best Display Week exhibitions ever," says Harit Doshi, Display Week's Conventions chair, SID Board secretary, and CEO of Omniply Technologies, Inc. "We have 40% more exhibitors than last year, which is near our record high in 2019.

"The world has changed in the past few years, but nothing can replace the opportunities that one-on-one connections create – and we're very excited to see such tremendous participation this year and offer those opportunities to our community through Display Week."

Display Week attracts thousands of attendees from the entire supply chain – including display manufacturers, display creators and system integrators - and serves as a launching pad where new and emerging businesses can find partners and take their innovations to the next level.

"Display Week is where business gets done," he added.

The majority of floor space has already been sold, but there is still room for more exhibitors to take advantage of the worldwide audience Display Week attracts. For more information about reserving a booth, visit displayweek.org, or contact Julia Son (julia@sid.org) or Danielle Rocco (drocco@pcm411.com).

Story continues

In addition to the exhibition, event highlights include the world-renowned, International Technical Symposium, the SID/DSCC Business Conference, the Imaging and Visual Special Event, the I-Zone, keynote presentations from global business leaders, the debut of the Young Leadership Conference, a one-day Job Fair, as well as special events, like the Women in Tech panel discussion and the CEO Forum.

Attendees can register for Display Week and find more information at displayweek.org.

Safety Precautions

SID is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for Display Week 2023 employees, attendees and participants. We will observe safety and health guidelines as recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Media Information

Please email press@SID.org for additional information and to request interviews for Display Week and SID leadership. Members of the media may request credentials until May 14, 2023.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

Display Week 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SID)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/display-week-2023-ramping-up-for-star-studded-show-301803653.html

SOURCE SID