Disposable Baby Diapers Global Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030: High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Kao Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Ontex Group NV
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
The Procter & Gamble Company
Unicharm Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
Recent Market Activity
Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
Subscription Service Gains Momentum
Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
WVTR in Baby Diapers
Baby Pants Grow in Popularity
Rise in Online Shopping
Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market
Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers
Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures
Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market
Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address
Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand
Revenue and Saving Environment
Advertising and Promotion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wakon5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-baby-diapers-global-market-to-reach-58-6-billion-by-2030-high-tech-disposable-diapers-to-track-babys-health-301753388.html
SOURCE Research and Markets