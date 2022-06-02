U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.99
    +5.76 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,735.46
    -77.77 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,082.39
    +87.93 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.84
    +13.02 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.75
    -0.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.60
    +22.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.33 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0063 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0120 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8080
    -0.3260 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,023.11
    -1,155.54 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.86
    +4.23 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to Surpass US$ 783.0 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.3% through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The UK disposable blood pressure cuffs market is expected to be valued US$ 32.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.Based on call point, the physicians segment is expected to dominate the disposable blood pressure cuffs market with a CAGR of 12.1% through 2032.The China disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to move forward with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032 With an increase in population and rise in prevalence of diseases such as cancer, blood pressure, and obesity, the demand for blood pressure cuffs is increasing globally

NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is likely to amass a revue of around US$ 783.0 million in 2032, up from US$ 244.7 million in 2022, moving ahead with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Due to an increase in consumer base, demand for disposable blood pressure cuffs is significantly high.

Furthermore, the rapid spike in the geriatric population is expected to increase the consumer base, which is expected to drive hypertension incidence rates and the same leads to an uptick in sales of disposable blood pressure cuffs.

The global disposable blood pressure cuffs market size is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years owing to pervasiveness of contamination in hospital, leading to hospital-acquired infection (HAI).

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and kidney disease and since every year, thousands of people worldwide die as a result of this medical condition, propelling the overall disposable blood pressure cuffs market growth.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14864

Furthermore, the disposable blood pressure cuffs market opportunities are fostered by advancements in disposable blood pressure cuff manufacturing, such as the availability of products in various colors and sizes for accurate reading.

Manufacturers concentrate on creating products that are simple to use, innovative, and cost-effective, thereby enlarging their disposable blood pressure cuffs market share.

However, different regulatory policies across countries, as well as the introduction of pulse blood pressure monitors as alternatives to blood pressure cuffs, are likely to impede the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market outlook.

The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is segmented by call point, and by region, where North America dominated the market owing to medical device technological advancements, and high per capita health care expenditure are all factors.

Key Takeaways:

· Based on call point, the physicians segment is expected to dominate the disposable blood pressure cuffs market with a CAGR of 12.1% through 2032.

· The US disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to account for a major disposable blood pressure cuffs market share accounting for about US$ 208.1 million by 2032.

· By 2032, the UK disposable blood pressure cuffs market is expected to be valued US$ 32.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.

· With a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, Japan disposable blood pressure cuffs market size is predicted to account for US$ 45.2 million by 2032.

· The China disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to move forward with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14864

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the notable disposable blood pressure cuffs market players include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Briggs Healthcare.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, product launches, and other things like patents and events.

Acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations were observed as inorganic growth strategies in the market.

These activities have paved the way for market participants to expand their business and customer base and opened up numerous disposable blood pressure cuffs market opportunities.

Key Segments

By Call Point:

  • Surgeons

  • Physicians

  • Clinicians

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14864

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment 

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Demand

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

      3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

      3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

      3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

      3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

  3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Details TOC click here

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Market Demand: Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Market by End-User, Dosage, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Home Rehabilitation Services Market Share: Home Rehabilitation Services Market by Service Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Antidiabetics Market Trends: Antidiabetics Market by Product, Patient Population, Route of Administration & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Emergency Medical Services Market Forecast: The global emergency medical services market demand is set to increase at a 6.2% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 37.2 Bn by 2032.

Liposuction Market: The global liposuction market is expected to witness growth at 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, with an estimated market value of around US$ 9.1 Bn as of 2032.

Breast Lesion Localization Market: The breast lesion localization market is expected to strengthen its hold on the global market at an average CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032.

Attenuated Vaccines Market Size: The attenuated vaccines market is anticipated to reflect a 6.8% forecast CAGR during the period of 2022-2032. 

Varicella Vaccines Market: The global varicella vaccines market garnered US$ 2.93 Billion in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 6.1 % to be valued at US$ 3.11 Billion in 2022.

Acid Citrate Dextrose Tubes Market: The global acid citrate dextrose tubes market is estimated to garner US$ 784 Million while exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2022- to 2032.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: The cardiac rehabilitation market is likely to expand its roots in the global market at an average CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports 
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-blood-pressure-cuffs-market
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock slips after tech giant lowers earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Microsoft stock is down today.

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Alphabet Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    While stock splits tend to ramp up investor excitement, there are plenty of other reasons to buy shares in the Google parent.

  • Software company C3.ai issues disappointing outlook, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for software company C3.ai.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • 2 of the Nasdaq's Best Long-Term Buys Right Now

    The Nasdaq is falling and in bear market territory. Many growth stocks on the Nasdaq were trading at inflated premiums for far too long, and a correction was likely overdue. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both have promising futures beyond just this year and the next.

  • Why You Might Regret Not Buying Nvidia on the Dip

    Nvidia stock has tumbled 45% from its all-time high, but that's an opportunity for long-term investors.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Amazon Stock Splits This Week: Should You Buy Now?

    After exploding in the headlines back in March, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split is set for this Friday, and its share price has been climbing higher this week in anticipation. The main reason to buy shares before the split is the likelihood that the share price will rise before and after the split. Historically, stock splits have generated price increases.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 10 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis

    In this article, we discuss 10 food stocks to buy amid the upcoming global crisis. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a harrowing global food crisis, raising the already inflated food prices. The war […]

  • Microsoft stock dips, Tesla stock rises, OPEC+ increases oil output targets

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in the German state of Brandenburg Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • 1 Green Flag for AbbVie in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

    As U.S. doors open to more competition, investors will want to take a deeper look into the product portfolio.

  • This Cannabis Stock Just Made History

    There are even many marijuana companies that trade on the stock exchanges that you can invest in today to gain exposure to the fast-growing industry. Specifically, plant-touching marijuana companies based in the U.S. aren't able to do so because they operate in violation of federal laws. Bright Green (NASDAQ: BGXX) is a Florida-based cannabis business that the federal government has approved to grow cannabis for limited purposes, including for use in plant-based therapies.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

    Does the June share price for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down almost 25% from its peak, as macroeconomic uncertainty has caused investors to reevaluate their exposure to risky assets. Not surprisingly, many individual growth stocks have fallen much further. For instance, Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down about 77% and 73%, respectively.