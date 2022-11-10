U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.24
    +165.67 (+4.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,451.42
    +937.48 (+2.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,963.90
    +610.73 (+5.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,857.68
    +97.28 (+5.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    +0.93 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.20
    +36.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.36 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0154 (+1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8500
    -0.3010 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1665
    +0.0304 (+2.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8900
    -4.5200 (-3.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,760.11
    +570.06 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.09
    +37.80 (+9.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.92
    +74.67 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Disposable Bronchoscopes Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.4%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global disposable bronchoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of chronic respiratory disorders, such as COPD, lung stenosis, lung cancer, tumors, bronchitis, pneumonia, and lung infections, is the factor driving the market.

Moreover, the growing demand for same-day surgeries or minimally invasive procedures due to shortened hospitalization, quicker recovery, and reduced postoperative care is driving the growth. The growing awareness levels about product benefits, such as reduced infection and contamination rate, are positively impacting the growth.

Frequent product approvals are broadening the product portfolio of key players and catering to the growing demand. The hospitals' end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing favorable reimbursement policies, advancing healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption & utilization of disposable devices. Moreover, in several countries, hospitals are regarded as preliminary healthcare systems and therefore, a higher number of procedures are conducted in hospitals as compared to other healthcare facilities. On the other hand, the clinics' segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years owing to the growing trend of same-day surgeries. North America dominated the global market in 2021.

The quick adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, growing prevalence of chronic lung disorders, rising geriatric population, advancing healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and growing healthcare expenditure are driving the North American market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of lesser regulatory frameworks, rapidly growing population suffering from chronic lung diseases, and increasing growth opportunities attracting international investors and key players to set up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region.

Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Report Highlights

  • The global market is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period

  • This is due to the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries over open surgeries and the rising prevalence of chronic lung disorders

  • The hospitals' segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the advancements in the hospital infrastructure and rapid product adoption

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and will expand further at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

  • The growth was credited to the advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Disposable Bronchoscopes Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

Chapter 5 Disposable Bronchoscopes Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Disposable Bronchoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend By End Use

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Smith & Nephew Inc.

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • Medtronic Plc (Covidien)

  • PENTAX Medical

  • Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35a6k1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-bronchoscopes-market-to-reach-1-3-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-13-4-301674542.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Brands Is Partnering With Another U.S. Cannabis Company

    If you're looking to invest in Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), these are the terms you should get accustomed to hearing frequently as the company focuses on growing its presence across the globe. In an effort to hit $4 billion in annual sales by fiscal 2024, Tilray is looking for ways to quickly expand its top line via partnerships and acquisitions since it isn't likely to reach that target by just growing organically. The company has already partnered with multiple cannabis businesses, and this month, added another to the list: Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF).

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast.

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.

  • Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

    E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • 10 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Edgio (EGIO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Edgio (EGIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 5.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Netflix's Free Cash Flow Is About to Explode

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a big turning point in its history as a company. After years of building up a massive catalog of original and licensed content, spending more and more money every year to do so, Netflix is finally happy with its level of content spending. In other words, management doesn't think spending more on content will move the needle enough on subscribers and engagement to make the extra outlay worthwhile.

  • Plug Power Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$188.6m (up 31% from 3Q 2021...

  • Novavax Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$734.6m (up 311% from 3Q 2021). Net...