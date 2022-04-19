U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

The disposable contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable contact lenses market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268703/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• The paradigm shift towards premium-priced and cosmetic contact lenses is driving the industry. The lifestyle change increased the income of the people, primarily impacted the usage of regular disposable contact lenses.
• The rise in e-commerce as a preferred distribution channel also drives the daily disposable contact lens market. Online shopping gives consumers control over when and where they can shop. According to e-commerce statistics on omnichannel marketing, it is found that 43% of online shoppers bought in bed, 23% in the office, and 20% while in a car.
• New product approvals and launches also drive the daily wear contact lenses market. Increasing disposable contact lenses’ acceptance and penetration rate gives the industry and vendors new opportunities. Also, cosmetic lenses with new technology and colors give new trends in the market. From 2015 to 2020, most unique products came into the industry and drove vendors’ growth.
• High Acceptance of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses is also driving industry growth. Mostly silicon hydrogel-based daily disposable is used for eye care due to their effectiveness, easy handling procedure, and properties. Thus it is highly preferred by ophthalmologists, thus positively impacting the industry growth.

DISPOSABLE CONTACT LENSES MARKET SEGMENTS

• Spherical disposable contact lenses dominated the segment as it is mostly used in the market, however the multifocal contact lenses is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 12.35%.
• Retail optical stores accounted for the major share in the market, however the online stores have the highest CAGR of 12.33% in the market. Increased usage of cell phones, better discounts in the online platforms has increased the purchase of disposable contact lenses through the online platform.
• Silicone hydrogel material dominated the market and is expected to grow at a faster rate in the market. Due to its increased benefits to the end-users and more preference by the eyecare practitioners in the market.
• Daily disposable contact lenses dominated the market by usage. Due to its increased benefits like infection free, zero maintenance, the preference of daily disposables is increasing.

Segmentation by Usage

• Daily Disposable
• Frequent/Planned/Extended Wear

Segmentation by Material

• Silicone Hydrogel
• Hydrogel

Segmentation by Application

• Corrective Lenses
• Therapeutic Lenses
• Cob smetic Lenses

Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail Optical Store
• Hospitals & Ophthalmology Clinics
• Online Store

Segmentation by Design

• Spherical
• Toric
• Multifocal

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America dominated the market by geography; however, APAC is growing at a faster rate with CAGR of 9.84%. Due to increased adoption of daily disposable contact lenses among the developed countries.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada

• APAC
o Japan
o China
o India
o South Korea
o Australia

• Europe
o Germany
o France
o United Kingdom
o Spain
o Italy

• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa
o Turkey
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors are strategizing on establishing long-term partnerships with suppliers and distributors to increase their sales volume and geographical reach.
• Most of the people choosing eyeglasses are due to their awareness and affordable price likewise, vendors can promote their products as per the country’s economic status.

KEY VENDORS

• Johnson & Johnson
• Bausch+Lomb
• Alcon
• Cooper Companies

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

• Aqualens
• BenQ Materials
• Bescon
• Carl Zeiss
• ClearLab
• CAMAX OPTICAL
• Clerio Vision
• Hydron Contact Lens
• Hoya
• INTEROJO
• Maxvue Vision
• Menicon
• SENSIMED
• St. Shine Optical
• UltraVision CLPL
• Visioneering Technologies
• Feels Good Contact
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268703/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


