The Disposable Contact Lenses Market to Reach $11.46 Million by 2027. Cosmetic Contact Lenses Gaining Momentum - Arizton

The disposable contact lenses market size was valued at USD 6.73 million in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 9.27% to reach USD 11.46 million by 2027.

Chicago, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the changing lifestyles in high-income countries and increasing demand for new products are driving the disposable contact lenses market growth.



Cosmetic contact lenses are popular and convenient for correcting vision. Specialty or custom lenses are available, which are primarily used to correct blind or disfigured eyes, thereby improving appearance. Cosmetic disposable contact lenses are also used for traveling and daily use. Increasing the range of products in the cosmetic segment will have a huge positive impact on the customers, which will help the companies to gain market share.

Disposable Contact Lenses Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) 11.46 Million CAGR 9.27% FASTEST GROWING REGION APAC REGION WITH LARGEST SHARE North America MARKET SEGMENTS (USAGE) Daily Disposable and Frequent/Planned/Extended Wear MARKET SEGMENTS (MATERIAL) Silicone Hydrogel and Hydrogel MARKET SEGMENTS (APPLICATION) Corrective Lenses, Therapeutic Lenses, and Cosmetic Lenses MARKET SEGMENTS (DISTRIBUTION) Retail Optical Store, Hospitals & Ophthalmology Clinics, and Online Store MARKET SEGMENTS (DESIGN) Spherical, Toric, and Multifocal GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Premium contact lenses are designed for people who need a larger field of vision. They are more expensive than regular contact lenses. The increasing preference for premium contact lenses for aesthetic purposes is an emerging trend in the market.

To fulfill the demand for new premium contact lenses, many vendors are launching these contact lenses in developed countries. In 2022, Alcon launched DAILIES TOTAL 1 contact lenses. This product is focused on expanding its premium contact lenses portfolio in the global market. Similarly, the Cooper Companies’ Cooper Vision segment also launched Myday Daily Disposable multifocal contact lenses in the US, which is a new product in their premium contact lenses segment.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of usage, material, application, distribution, design, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 19 other prominent vendors

Market Segmentation Analysis

Spherical disposable contact lenses dominated the market; however, the multifocal contact lenses market is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 12.35%.

Retail optical stores accounted for most of the market share. However, increased cell phone usage and better discounts on online platforms have increased the purchase of disposable contact lenses through online platforms.

Corrective contact lenses conquered the market in 2021. Corrective contact lenses are used to improve vision and eliminate eye problems. The four most important eye disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, demand disposable contact lenses as corrective measures. The usage of cosmetic contact lenses is growing at a faster rate of CAGR of 10.64% in the market.

Silicone hydrogel material dominated the market and is expected to grow at a faster rate. Due to its increased benefits to the end-users and more preference by the eye care practitioners in the market.

Market Segmentation by Usage

Daily Disposable

Frequent/Planned/Extended Wear

Market Segmentation by Material

Silicone Hydrogel

Hydrogel

Market Segmentation by Application

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses



Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail Optical Store

Hospitals & Ophthalmology Clinics

Online Store



Market Segmentation by Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal



North America disposable contact lenses market is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2027

The US is a major market in North America, followed by Canada. The high acceptance of disposable contact lenses, increasing awareness of eye care, and adoption of teleconsultation for eye care are some of the major factors driving the market. Numerous key vendors are targeting the US market to launch advanced contact lenses, thus driving the disposable contact lenses market in North America.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

APAC Japan China India South Korea Australia

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Strategies Adopted by Players in the Disposable Contact Lenses Market

The disposable contact lenses market is highly consolidated, with the top four vendors accounting for dominating shares. Most of the top brands in the disposable contact lenses market are anticipated to hold the same position in the near future as they continue to show steady revenue growth. Large players are reducing the scope for new entrants.

Established vendors form strategic alliances and enter into co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and market penetration. Vendors are also strategizing on establishing long-term partnerships with suppliers and distributors to increase their sales volume and geographical reach.

Key Vendors

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch+Lomb

Alcon

Cooper Companies

Other Prominent Vendors

Aqualens

BenQ Materials

Bescon

ClearLab

CAMAX OPTICAL

Clerio Vision

Ginko International

Hoya

INTEROJO

Maxvue Vision

Menicon

Neo Vision

Oculus

SEED

SENSIMED

St. Shine Optical

UltraVision CLPL

Visioneering Technologies

ZEISS International



