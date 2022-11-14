U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.25
    -0.62 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.80
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0086 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2200
    +1.4650 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,609.38
    +245.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.13 (-1.06%)
     

Disposable Endoscopes Market is Expected to Generate $5.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Disposable Endoscopes Market garnered $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14691

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.2 billion

Market Size in 2031

$5.4 billion

CAGR

16.4%

No. of Pages in Report

275

Segments covered

Application, End User, and Region.

Drivers

The increase in cancer patients

Rise in incidence of peptic ulcers, tumors, gastrointestinal, urological, gynecological, and respiratory illnesses

Patients preferences for minimally invasive procedures

Opportunities

Increased use of disposable endoscopes and visualisation systems in healthcare settings

A surge in clinical research studies utilizing disposable endoscopes

A notable increase in capital income in developed nations

Favorable FDA approvals and reimbursement policies in developed economies

Restraints

High cost of disposable endoscopes


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global disposable endoscopes market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of maximum clinics. Endoscope assisted surgeries were postponed and home care setting care was preferred in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

  • In addition, a huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were reconstructed to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • The use of disposable endoscope in discovery, development, and clinical trials of medicine against diseases had slowed down during pandemic but did not stop. Nonessential surgical procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. Only elective emergency surgeries were performed.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global disposable endoscopes market based on application, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14691

Based on application, the ENT endoscopy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031. The market also analyzes segments including bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, and others.

Based on end user, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The market also analyzes segments including hospitals, and others.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global disposable endoscopes market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global disposable endoscopes market analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, FlexicareMedical Limited, NeoScope, Inc., Otu Medical Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Hill Rom Holdings, hoya corporation, karl storz endoscopy, OLYMPUS, Ambu AS.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global growlers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Genome Editing Market by Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Drug Discovery, Gene-modified Cell Therapy, Diagnostics, and Other Applications), Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Other Technologies), and End User (Academics & Government Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharma Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Critical Care Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Enteral and Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by Product (Instrument, Accessory & Disposable, and Reagent & Media), Technology (In Vitro-Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinic, Hospital, Surgical Center, and Clinical Research Institute): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Medical Radiation Detection Market by Detection Type (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, and Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Area Process Dosimeters, Surface Contamination Monitors, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ Tyson Foods CFO apologizes to investors for arrest

    Tyson Foods Inc. reported mixed fourth-quarter results Monday as chicken prices soared while beef slumped, but perhaps the most interesting part of the post-earnings conference call was Chief Financial Officer John Tyson's comments about being arrested barely a month after getting the job.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry buys another prison stock

    Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • 10 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten most promising gene therapy companies to watch. For more companies, take a look at 5 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch. Gene therapy is a revolutionary new technology that has followed the growing advances in computing power. The human body is estimated to […]

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.