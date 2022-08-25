U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.50
    +23.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,062.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,030.25
    +100.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.00
    +12.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.74
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +15.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    -1.21 (-5.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5200
    -0.5740 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,634.58
    +326.60 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.94
    +14.14 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.18
    +10.67 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Disposable Endoscopes Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Ambu, Prosurg, Boston Scientific & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market
Global Disposable Endoscopes Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Bronchoscopy, ENT Endoscopy), by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), by Region (Europe, North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period. The growing demand for single-use endoscopes to eliminate the risk associated with reusable endoscopic devices is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

In addition, disinfecting and cleaning of reusable endoscopes and their accessories are the most critical task for physicians, and the risk of infection associated with the endoscope accessories cannot be underestimated. For instance, according to the survey on the contamination of patient-ready endoscopes from three hospitals, published in the American Journal of Infection Control in 2018, told that microbial growth was found in 71% of the reusable endoscopes.

In addition, reusable endoscopes and their accessories are subject to the risk of leakage and clogging due to deterioration over time, which, in turn, drives the demand for disposable endoscopes owing to their low cross-contamination risk. By application, the bronchoscopy segment accounted for the highest market value share in 2021.

Increasing adoption of single-use bronchoscopes in several therapeutic procedures including tumor debulking and foreign body removal to treat the disease conditions, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma, is expected to drive the segment. Furthermore, patient infections can occur exogenously mainly due to contaminated equipment, but single-use bronchoscopes reduce the risk of infection for both physician and the patient, which will boost its demand.

The hospital end-user segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the presence of a large number of hospitals performing endoscopic procedures. However, the clinics' segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years due to the increasing preference for and high adoption of cost-effective disposable endoscopes over reusable ones to perform endoscopic procedures in the clinics. North America was the dominant regional market in 2021. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of advanced infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries are some of the prominent factors propelling the market growth in the region.

In addition, the rising prevalence of conditions, such as gastrointestinal disorders and cancer, coupled with, the growing geriatric population is the other factor supporting regional growth. The reduction of overall surgical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic has partially affected the overall endoscope industry growth in 2020. However, the use of single-use endoscopes can reduce the viral transmission to the healthcare personnel conducting the procedures, which is expected to boost its adoption over the forecast years. Therefore, the market has seen growth during the pandemic.

Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Highlights

  • The bronchoscopy application segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high adoption of single-use bronchoscopes in several therapeutic procedures such as COPD and asthma

  • The hospital end-user segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.5% in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopes in hospitals

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.7% in 2021, owing to growing awareness and increasing adoption of disposable endoscopes in healthcare institutions in the region

  • New product launches coupled with an increasing number of approvals by regulatory authorities are also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast years

  • For instance, Ambu, a medical device manufacturer, in July 2020, received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its disposable duodenoscope

  • The device includes single-use endoscope "aScope" and reusable processor unit "aBox" used to treat and diagnose several conditions like pancreatitis, gallstones, tumors, or cancer in the pancreas and bile duct

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Application, By End Use

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambu A/S

  • Prosurg Inc. (Neoscape, Inc.)

  • AirStrip Technologies

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Parburch Medical

  • OBP Medical Corporation

  • Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

  • Flexicare Medical Limited

  • Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

  • SUNMED

  • Olympus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hejpa5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Oil prices steady as OPEC+ mulls supply cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Thursday as producer group OPEC+ raised the prospects of curbing oil supplies while the prospect of an agreement that could return sanctioned Iranian oil exports to the market weighed. Comments on Monday by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman about a disconnect between the futures and physical markets in which he flagged the possibility that OPEC+ could cut production have helped push oil prices to three-week highs. "The suggestion that the price did not align with fundamentals and that OPEC+ could cut output has clearly had the desired effect," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    The energy stock that I'm referring to is MPLX (NYSE: MPLX). It is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC). MPLX is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and liquids.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]

  • Chinese EV Stocks Have ‘Collapsed.’ What’s Wrong and How to Fix It.

    Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung said investors are concerned a weaker economy could hurt EV demand in September and October, a key time for sales.

  • Russian Seaborne Coal Exports Effectively Halted by EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian coal exports were effectively halted by a European Union ban on entities within the 27-nation bloc servicing shipments of the fuel to anywhere in the world.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each Ne

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • EV Winners and Losers From Inflation Reduction Act. Hint: Tesla Is a Winner.

    Wall Street is still digesting all the beneficiaries from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is a winner, as are GM and Ford.

  • Auto Roundup: GM & GPI's Investor-Friendly Moves Rule the Headlines

    While General Motors (GM) reinstates its dividend and buyback program, Group 1 (GPI) cheers investors by hiking its payout and boosting its share repurchase program by $130 million.

  • China's emergence as an EV powerhouse has been a long time coming

    American ingenuity may have initially ushered in the EV era, but it’s been China’s relentless commoditization of the technology that has put the asian nation’s automakers at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race.

  • Business jet forecast sees better stability through possible downturn

    The post-Covid bounce could be plateauing, but it has helped put the industry in a place to better-withstand another recession.

  • Why Is NXP (NXPI) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    NXP (NXPI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls 5% on delay of Freeport LNG plant restart

    Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery to begin in early to mid-November, not October as originally estimated. Prices reversed course on the Freeport news, and there was also some technical selling, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group. This should boost demand for relatively cheaper U.S. LNG shipments which have been limited by shutdown of the Freeport plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports.

  • European Industry Shudders as Energy Prices Surge

    Add another name to the list of industrial casualties from Europe's surging energy bills. Norwegian fertilizer giant _**Yara International**_ says it will slow its European ammonia plants to run at 35% of capacity. It had already trimmed production over the past year in response to record-high prices for gas, a fertilizer feedstock. Other companies to announce cutbacks in recent days [include metals producers](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-08-17-2022/card/power-prices-

  • Chinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales

    CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, more than doubled its profit in the second quarter as Chinese authorities rolled out incentives to boost EV sales to cushion the impact of lockdowns during the period. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 6.68 billion yuan ($974.61 million) from April to June, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's filings, up 164% from a year ago. Revenue also surged to 64.29 billion yuan in the three-month period, from 24.91 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters calculations showed.

  • Nvidia Issues Muted Outlook as Gaming Revenue Drops 33%

    About a third of the chip maker’s sales come from videogamers who covet cutting-edge graphics performance and whose buying decisions waver with their spending power.