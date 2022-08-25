Disposable Endoscopes Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Ambu, Prosurg, Boston Scientific & Others

Company Logo

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Bronchoscopy, ENT Endoscopy), by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), by Region (Europe, North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period. The growing demand for single-use endoscopes to eliminate the risk associated with reusable endoscopic devices is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

In addition, disinfecting and cleaning of reusable endoscopes and their accessories are the most critical task for physicians, and the risk of infection associated with the endoscope accessories cannot be underestimated. For instance, according to the survey on the contamination of patient-ready endoscopes from three hospitals, published in the American Journal of Infection Control in 2018, told that microbial growth was found in 71% of the reusable endoscopes.



In addition, reusable endoscopes and their accessories are subject to the risk of leakage and clogging due to deterioration over time, which, in turn, drives the demand for disposable endoscopes owing to their low cross-contamination risk. By application, the bronchoscopy segment accounted for the highest market value share in 2021.

Increasing adoption of single-use bronchoscopes in several therapeutic procedures including tumor debulking and foreign body removal to treat the disease conditions, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma, is expected to drive the segment. Furthermore, patient infections can occur exogenously mainly due to contaminated equipment, but single-use bronchoscopes reduce the risk of infection for both physician and the patient, which will boost its demand.



The hospital end-user segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the presence of a large number of hospitals performing endoscopic procedures. However, the clinics' segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years due to the increasing preference for and high adoption of cost-effective disposable endoscopes over reusable ones to perform endoscopic procedures in the clinics. North America was the dominant regional market in 2021. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of advanced infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries are some of the prominent factors propelling the market growth in the region.



In addition, the rising prevalence of conditions, such as gastrointestinal disorders and cancer, coupled with, the growing geriatric population is the other factor supporting regional growth. The reduction of overall surgical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic has partially affected the overall endoscope industry growth in 2020. However, the use of single-use endoscopes can reduce the viral transmission to the healthcare personnel conducting the procedures, which is expected to boost its adoption over the forecast years. Therefore, the market has seen growth during the pandemic.



Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Highlights

Story continues

The bronchoscopy application segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high adoption of single-use bronchoscopes in several therapeutic procedures such as COPD and asthma

The hospital end-user segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.5% in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopes in hospitals

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.7% in 2021, owing to growing awareness and increasing adoption of disposable endoscopes in healthcare institutions in the region

New product launches coupled with an increasing number of approvals by regulatory authorities are also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast years

For instance, Ambu, a medical device manufacturer, in July 2020, received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its disposable duodenoscope

The device includes single-use endoscope "aScope" and reusable processor unit "aBox" used to treat and diagnose several conditions like pancreatitis, gallstones, tumors, or cancer in the pancreas and bile duct

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: Competitive Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Application, By End Use



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Ambu A/S

Prosurg Inc. (Neoscape, Inc.)

AirStrip Technologies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Parburch Medical

OBP Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Flexicare Medical Limited

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

SUNMED

Olympus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hejpa5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



