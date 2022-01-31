U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Disposable Garbage Bags Market to register a growth of USD 1.36 billion at a CAGR of 5.03%|Rise in demand from commercial end-users is a key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable garbage bags market is estimated to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%.

Attractive Opportunities in Disposable Garbage Bags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Disposable Garbage Bags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as growth in the amount of waste generated in offices and other hospitality sectors are significantly driving the disposable garbage bags market.

Our research report on "Disposable garbage bags market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the usage during the forecast period.

Disposable garbage bags market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.31%

  • Key market segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC – 38%

Disposable Garbage Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.31

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alcoa Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Four Star Plastics, Green Legacy LLC, Harwal Group, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co. Ltd., International Plastics Inc., Novplasta s.r.o., TERDEX GmbH, and The Clorox Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Disposable garbage bags market trend

  • Increasing sales through online distribution channel

There has been a growth in the number of websites offering a wide range of disposable garbage bags which is boosting the demand for these products. Moreover, e-retailing of disposable garbage bags and various other products is gaining popularity due to being a more cost-effective and time-saving process of products purchase. In addition, most of the international and regional vendors of disposable garbage bags sell their products online, as this helps in enhancing their brand image and product promotion as well. Also, online prices are comparatively lower than the offline market prices. Thus, online sales is estimated to elevate the growth of disposable garbage bags during the forecast period.

Disposable garbage bags market challenge

  • Availability of alternate solutions

Various traditional household composting methods (pile composting, sheet composting, pit composting, vermicomposting, and others), presence of composting bins/composters in houses, usage of food waste disposers, use of gunny bags made of wire, thread, or paper, and other trashing methods act as alternative solutions for the disposable garbage bags. Furthermore, organized civic waste collection system set by various municipalities and availability of composters made by local communities and other government bodies are estimated to hamper the global disposable garbage bags market during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the disposable garbage bags market.

Key market vendors insights

The disposable garbage bags market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Alcoa Corp.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Four Star Plastics

  • Green Legacy LLC

  • Harwal Group

  • Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co. Ltd.

  • International Plastics Inc.

  • Novplasta s.r.o.

  • TERDEX GmbH

  • The Clorox Co.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

The offline segment will be significant in the market share growth of disposable garbage bags during the forecast period. The disposable garbage bags are easily made available via. many organized and unorganized retail stores such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores. Moreover, these offline retail stores are expected to account for the maximum sales of disposable garbage bags during the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 38% of the global disposable garbage bags market share growth during the forecast period. China is the major market for disposable garbage bags in APAC.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of using disposable garbage bags in highly populated countries like China, India, and Indonesia is expected to boost the disposable garbage bags market in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Detergent Market - The detergent market size has the potential to grow by USD 24.57 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Drain Cleaners Market - The drain cleaners market size has the potential to grow by USD 466.47 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-garbage-bags-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-36-billion-at-a-cagr-of-5-03rise-in-demand-from-commercial-end-users-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301470678.html

SOURCE Technavio

