Disposable Gloves Market to record USD 4.7 Bn growth, Personal Products Market to be parent market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable gloves market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent global personal products market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026
The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF sample report

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable gloves market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising health concerns boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the Disposable Gloves Market growth during the next few years.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5,000 that enables you to download
5 reports a month and view 100 reports every month

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global disposable gloves market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. International vendors have established a presence in the region with broad product offerings, reliability, brand recognition, and greater resources and economic opportunities. Regional vendors have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. With a large number of vendors entering the market, it is expected that the global disposable gloves market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest
developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The disposable gloves market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Identify key segments to invest in over the forecast period. Buy Now!

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable gloves market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the disposable gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the disposable gloves market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable gloves market vendors

Related Reports:

The disposable incontinence products market share is expected to increase by USD 3 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. The market is segmented by product (protective incontinence garments, urinary catheters, and urinary bags) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The disposable medical supplies market share is expected to increase by USD 48.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%. The market is segmented by end-user (hospital and clinics, ASCs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Disposable Gloves Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMMEX Corp.

  • 10.4 Ansell Ltd.

  • 10.5 Bunzl Plc

  • 10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

  • 10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 10.8 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

  • 10.9 Semperit AG Holding

  • 10.10 Supermax Corp. Berhad

  • 10.11 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

  • 10.12 YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-gloves-market-to-record-usd-4-7-bn-growth-personal-products-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301667695.html

SOURCE Technavio

