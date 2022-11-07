Disposable Gloves Market to record USD 4.7 Bn growth, Personal Products Market to be parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable gloves market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent global personal products market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026

The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF sample report

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable gloves market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising health concerns boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the Disposable Gloves Market growth during the next few years.

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global disposable gloves market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. International vendors have established a presence in the region with broad product offerings, reliability, brand recognition, and greater resources and economic opportunities. Regional vendors have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. With a large number of vendors entering the market, it is expected that the global disposable gloves market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The disposable gloves market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable gloves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable gloves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable gloves market vendors

Disposable Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMMEX Corp.

10.4 Ansell Ltd.

10.5 Bunzl Plc

10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.8 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.9 Semperit AG Holding

10.10 Supermax Corp. Berhad

10.11 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

10.12 YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

