Disposable Hospital Supplies Market to grow by USD 43.41 Bn; Technological advances identified as a major trend -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable hospital supplies market size is expected to grow by USD 43.4 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2025. According to the report, technological advances will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures will fuel the growth of the market. Identify key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2021-2025

The report on the disposable hospital supplies market offers a comprehensive analysis by product (consumables and devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By product, the consumables segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021. The segment includes gloves, gowns, face masks, drapes, bandages and wraps, and surgical sponges. These products are used in various surgical and non-surgical applications such as radiology, sterilization, dialysis, and wound care. The increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for various diagnostic procedures, rising incidences of contagious and infectious diseases, and the increasing awareness among healthcare providers to maintain safety and hygiene in hospitals are driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the geography. the market witnessed maximum growth in North America in 2021 and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing incidences and prevalence of infectious diseases, an increasing number of surgical and diagnostic procedures, growing awareness among healthcare workers, stringent regulations at hospital facilities, favorable government initiatives, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Story continues

An increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures

Growing incidences of infectious diseases

Growing demand for disposables to avoid nosocomial infections

In addition, the report identifies technological advances as a major trend in the disposable hospital supplies market. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of advanced, high-quality disposable medical supplies for a wide range of medical and surgical applications. They are adopting innovative technologies to enhance the performance, durability, comfort, and usability of their products. For instance, Ansell Ltd. is increasingly focusing on the R&D of advanced disposable surgical gloves. The company uses SENSOPRENE Technology to deliver a high degree of sensitivity with enhanced durability and optimum skin protection to the wearer. The launch of such technologically advanced and innovative products is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Request Free Sample Report Now

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Key Vendor Offerings

3M Co.: The company offers disposable N95 respirators among other hospital supplies.

Ansell Ltd.: The company offers various product lines for disposable gloves such as TouchNTuff, EDGE, and many more.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers disposable hospital supplies under the brand name Sterican safety needle.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as surgical masks and procedural masks.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as surgical masks and procedural masks.

Reasons to Buy Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable hospital supplies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable hospital supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable hospital supplies market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable hospital supplies market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Before Purchasing

Related Reports:

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 43.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Facemasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LMA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Corp.

10.4 Ambu AS

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.6 Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Hafele America Co.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Moldex-Metric Inc.

10.10 ResMed Inc.

10.11 SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2021-2025

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-hospital-supplies-market-to-grow-by-usd-43-41-bn-technological-advances-identified-as-a-major-trend--technavio-301644720.html

SOURCE Technavio