Disposable Masks Market Valuation is Set to Hit US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032 up from US$ 4.9 Bn Revenue in 2022 at a CAGR of 7% on the Back of Growing Emphasis on Healthcare Safety – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Sales in the U.S. disposable masks market are expected to increase at a 7% CAGR over the forecast period. Total demand in the U.K. Disposable Masks Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 167.1 Mn in 2032. Increasing Incidence of Dust Allergies Will Fuel Sales of Disposable Masks for Personal Use.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable masks market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032, with the demand growing at a healthy CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. Driven by an escalating emphasis on the safety and security of healthcare workers, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2022. These masks are also used on a large scale to eliminate the chances of cross-contamination during surgeries and OPD sessions. Thus, the target market looks ahead to bright prospects during the forecast period.



Surging awareness regarding airborne diseases and infections, high demand in healthcare sector for protection and prevention purposes, and protection against dust particles are certain factors that promote the usage of disposable masks. In addition, more and more consumers are presenting an inclination towards sustainable items which is driving the demand for disposable face masks made from biodegradable materials.

Request for In-depth Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11135

Buyers are keen on using these sustainable products to improve waste disposal practices in a manner that doesn’t harm the environment. Thus, many manufacturers are introducing disposable masks using natural polymers and other biodegradable materials like cellulose, starch, and lignin. These kind of developments are likely to have a positive impact on the target market in the upcoming years.

Again, the rising popularity of non-woven masks across the world will further propel the demand for disposable masks. These non-woven masks effectively provide protection and reduce the risks of skin infections for consumers with sensitive skin. Many labels are also releasing these masks in a wide range of colors and styles to meet the growing demand for attractive accessories. All of these considerations will fuel the growth of the disposable masks market during the forecast period.

Story continues

“Rising safety concerns in healthcare industry is expected to augment the global sales of the disposable masks market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Risk of cross-contamination strengthens disposable masks market prospects.

Availability of counterfeit masks may stunt the target market growth.

The disposable masks market in the U.S. is expected to grow at 7% CAGR.

The U.K.’s disposable masks market will expand at 8% CAGR, reaching US$ 167.1 Mn in 2032.

China’s disposable masks market will register a CAGR of 7.4% during the assessment period.

By product type, dust segment will record a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2032.

By closure type, earloop disposable mask segment will generate high demand over the forecast period.



Ask to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11135



Competitive Landscape

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Besco Medical Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Valmy SAS, Ansell, Moldex Corporation, Uvex Group, Kowa Company Ltd, SAS Safety Corporation, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Eagle Health Holdings Limited, and Medicom Group among others are some of the major players in the disposable masks market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on investing in research and development activities to integrate the use of sustainable materials. These enterprises are keen on adopting stronger promotional tactics, mergers, acquisitions and collaboration strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Disposable Masks Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global disposable masks market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (surgical, respirator, dust), application (industrial, hospital, personal), closure type (earloop closure, headband closure, tie closure), sales channel (direct/ B2B, indirect/ B2C), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the indirect/ B2C sales channels will make significant contributions to the overall market growth. The popularity of online retail channels will supplement the growth of the disposable masks market. By the application type, personal use segment will dominate the global market space owing to the rising cases of dust allergies

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11135

Disposable Masks Market by Category

Product Type:

Surgical

Respirator

Dust



Application:

Industrial

Hospital

Personal



Closure Type:

Earloop Closure

Headband Closure

Tie Closure



Sales Channel:

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C

Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan

Japan

China

Middle East & Africa

Based on region, the disposable masks market in the United Kingdom will exhibit considerable growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this country will grow at a CAGR of 8%, reaching a valuation of US$ 167.1 Mn while creating a growth opportunity of US$ 90 Mn. This growth can be attributed to a string healthcare establishment as well as increasing investment in the same sector. Apart from the U.K., the U.S., and China disposable masks market are set to present remarkable growth over the projected period.

Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-masks-market

Table of Content

1. Global Market - Executive Summary

2. Global Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Market Definition

2.2. Global Market Size (US$ Mn & Volume) and Forecast, 2015-2032

3. Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2032

3.1. Global Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2015-2032

3.1.1. Surgical Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2032

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Toc to be Continued ..

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product

BRICS Disposable Hygiene Products Market Forecast: The disposable hygiene products market is witnessing an annual growth of nearly 6-7% due to increased consumer spending on personal care products globally

Peel off Face Mask Market Size: The peel off face mask market is likely to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 4.35 Bn in 2032

Face Mask Device Market Outlook: Face mask devices which often called as facial mask machines are used for facial treatment or spa

BRICS Oral Care Market Sales: The personal care industry broadly comprises bath and shower products, colour cosmetics, skin care, hair care, oral care, and others

India Ready to Mix Food Market Share: FMI delivers key insights on the India ready-to-mix food market in its latest report titled “India Ready-to-Mix Food Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2020

Perfume Market Value: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), demand in the global perfume market is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR over the assessment period, reaching a market valuation of US$ 35 Bn in 2021

Baby Bath and Shower Products Market Type: As per FMI analysis, baby bath and shower products market outlook remains positive with sales projected to rise at 6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Mechanical Locks Market Analysis: he global mechanical locks market size is projected to reach US$ 6.5 Bn in 2021

Professional Gear Bags Market Growth: The professional gear bags market is estimated at US$ 18,110.8 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 23,983.2 Mn by 2028

Water Sink Market Trends: The water sink market is estimated at US$ 45.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 52.9 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2013 to 2021

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



