Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size [2020-2027] | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Restraining Factors, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Players Covered in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Report Are Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia), Halyard Health (Georgia, United States), Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia), KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia), Elite Surgical, Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Dynarex Corporation (New York, United States), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden), Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States) and other key market players.

Pune, India, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disposable Medical Gloves Market will hit USD 11.52 billion by the end of 2027 from USD USD 11.68 billion in the year 2020. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027, and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of -0.19%.
On the other side, Asia Pacific market will emerge as the fastest-growing region on account of the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves for medical examination procedures. This is further attributable to the decline in the cost of nitrile gloves and their puncture resistance features. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to rise significantly in the coming years on account of the rising medical awareness and expenditure on infrastructural development.

North America Held Largest Share Owing to Stringent Health Regulations Imposed by Government on Personal Health and Safety

Geographically, North America earned USD 2.26 billion and emerged as the region with the highest disposable medical gloves market share in 2019, followed by Europe. This is attributable to the growing awareness about prevention of healthcare-related infections. The increasing demand for better quality polyisoprene medical gloves for surgical purpose is also adding a boost to the regional market growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484


This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

-0.19%

2027 Value Projection

USD 11.52 billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 11.68 billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

158

Segments covered

By Application, By Material, By Category, Powdered and Powder-free

Growth Drivers

North America Held Largest Share Owing to Stringent Health Regulations Imposed by Government on Personal Health and Safety

Companies Focusing on Launch of Allergy-free Gloves to Compete for Top Position

Rising Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Disposable Medical Gloves to Feed Competition


Companies Focusing on Launch of Allergy-free Gloves to Compete for Top Position

The global market for disposable medical gloves is consolidated on account of a few players holding major shares. The worldwide demand for rubber gloves is rising at a CAGR of 8 to 10% per year. Most of the Malaysian suppliers have a firm grip on the rubber gloves demand and supply chain. Companies such as Hartlega Holdings Bhd., Top Glove Corporation, and others are holding about 63% or more of the rubber gloves supply chain on account of the availability of natural rubber latex in the Malaysian region. On the other side, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, and Ansell are the leading players dealing in surgical gloves. The other players are engaging in product expansion activities. They are therefore investing heavily on the development of allergy-free gloves and the alternative to powdered latex gloves for gaining a competitive position in the market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484


Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Highlights:

The Disposable Medical Gloves Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Disposable Medical Gloves Industry concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

COVID-19 has a significant impact on both the healthcare sector and the world economy. Most of the industries are temporarily shut, and the ones that are operating from homes are barely trying to generate meagre income. We hope to soon overcome this difficult time with government support. Fortune Business Insights is offering special reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports provide insights into the current scenario of the specific markets so that key developers and investors can accordingly chalk out plans for better revenue generation in the years to come.


Quick Buy - Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101484


Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

  • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

  • Halyard Health (Georgia, United States)

  • Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

  • KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India)

  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

  • Elite Surgical

  • Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

  • Dynarex Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

  • Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

  • Others


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484


Some major points from Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region

    • Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region-

    • Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

  • Global Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Surgical

      • Examination

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Latex

      • Synthetic

        • Nitrile

        • Vinyl

        • Others

  • North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Application

      • Surgical

      • Examination

    • Market Analysis – By Material

      • Latex

      • Synthetic

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

      • Powdered

      • Powder-free

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

      • Dental Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

        • Nitrile

        • Vinyl

        • Others

  • Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Application

      • Surgical

      • Examination

    • Market Analysis – By Material

      • Latex

      • Synthetic

    • Market Analysis – By Category

      • Powdered

      • Powder-free

    • Market Analysis – By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

      • Dental Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

        • Nitrile

        • Vinyl

        • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Category

      • Powdered

      • Powder-free

    • Market Analysis – By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

      • Dental Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

Continued...


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/disposable-medical-gloves-market-9283


