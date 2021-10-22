Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size [2020-2027] | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Restraining Factors, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

Key Players Covered in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Report Are Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia), Halyard Health (Georgia, United States), Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia), KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia), Elite Surgical, Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Dynarex Corporation (New York, United States), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden), Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States) and other key market players.

Pune, India, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disposable Medical Gloves Market will hit USD 11.52 billion by the end of 2027 from USD USD 11.68 billion in the year 2020. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027, and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of -0.19%.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market will emerge as the fastest-growing region on account of the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves for medical examination procedures. This is further attributable to the decline in the cost of nitrile gloves and their puncture resistance features. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to rise significantly in the coming years on account of the rising medical awareness and expenditure on infrastructural development.

North America Held Largest Share Owing to Stringent Health Regulations Imposed by Government on Personal Health and Safety

Geographically, North America earned USD 2.26 billion and emerged as the region with the highest disposable medical gloves market share in 2019, followed by Europe. This is attributable to the growing awareness about prevention of healthcare-related infections. The increasing demand for better quality polyisoprene medical gloves for surgical purpose is also adding a boost to the regional market growth.





Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR -0.19% 2027 Value Projection USD 11.52 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 11.68 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 158 Segments covered By Application, By Material, By Category, Powdered and Powder-free Growth Drivers North America Held Largest Share Owing to Stringent Health Regulations Imposed by Government on Personal Health and Safety Companies Focusing on Launch of Allergy-free Gloves to Compete for Top Position Rising Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Disposable Medical Gloves to Feed Competition





Companies Focusing on Launch of Allergy-free Gloves to Compete for Top Position

The global market for disposable medical gloves is consolidated on account of a few players holding major shares. The worldwide demand for rubber gloves is rising at a CAGR of 8 to 10% per year. Most of the Malaysian suppliers have a firm grip on the rubber gloves demand and supply chain. Companies such as Hartlega Holdings Bhd., Top Glove Corporation, and others are holding about 63% or more of the rubber gloves supply chain on account of the availability of natural rubber latex in the Malaysian region. On the other side, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, and Ansell are the leading players dealing in surgical gloves. The other players are engaging in product expansion activities. They are therefore investing heavily on the development of allergy-free gloves and the alternative to powdered latex gloves for gaining a competitive position in the market.





Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Highlights:

The Disposable Medical Gloves Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Disposable Medical Gloves Industry concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

COVID-19 has a significant impact on both the healthcare sector and the world economy. Most of the industries are temporarily shut, and the ones that are operating from homes are barely trying to generate meagre income. We hope to soon overcome this difficult time with government support. Fortune Business Insights is offering special reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports provide insights into the current scenario of the specific markets so that key developers and investors can accordingly chalk out plans for better revenue generation in the years to come.





Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Halyard Health (Georgia, United States)

Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Elite Surgical

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Dynarex Corporation (New York, United States)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Others





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region- Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Synthetic



Nitrile Vinyl Others



North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis – By Material Latex Synthetic

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Nitrile Vinyl Others



Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis – By Material Latex Synthetic

Market Analysis – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Nitrile Vinyl Others



Market Analysis – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



