Disposable Medical Supplies Market to record USD 48.12 Bn; North America to occupy 41% market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Supplies Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 48.12 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the major market for disposable medical supplies. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Our in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download PDF Sample Report
Technavio categorizes the global disposable medical supplies market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The parent market will be driven by the growth in the global healthcare equipment market.
The market in focus will be driven by the growing need for disposable medical suppliers. However, environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable medical supplies might hamper the market growth. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of several large, medium, and small-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Key vendors hold significant shares in the global market. They are adopting several strategies, such as M&A, joint ventures, product launches, and online and brick-and-mortar sales of products, to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach.
The report identifies 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global disposable medical supplies market is segmented as below:
End-user
The hospitals and clinics segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increasing number of emergency room (ER) visits in hospitals. Also, the increasing prominence of hygiene and safety in hospitals and clinics is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 41% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising incidences and prevalence of infectious diseases, the rise in surgical and diagnostic procedures, the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals to prevent infections, supportive government initiatives, and the presence of well-known vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable medical supplies market report covers the following areas:
Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable medical supplies market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the disposable medical supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the disposable medical supplies market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable medical supplies market vendors
Related Reports:
Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Dialysis Disposable Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Disposable Medical Supplies Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 48.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Abbott Laboratories
10.5 B. Braun SE
10.6 Bayer AG
10.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.
10.8 Cardinal Health Inc
10.9 Johnson and Johnson
10.10 Medline Industries LP
10.11 Smith and Nephew plc
10.12 Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-medical-supplies-market-to-record-usd-48-12-bn-north-america-to-occupy-41-market-share--technavio-301642528.html
SOURCE Technavio