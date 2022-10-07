U.S. markets closed

Disposable Medical Supplies Market to record USD 48.12 Bn; North America to occupy 41% market share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Supplies Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 48.12 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the major market for disposable medical supplies. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Our in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio categorizes the global disposable medical supplies market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The parent market will be driven by the growth in the global healthcare equipment market.

The market in focus will be driven by the growing need for disposable medical suppliers. However, environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable medical supplies might hamper the market growth. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several large, medium, and small-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Key vendors hold significant shares in the global market. They are adopting several strategies, such as M&A, joint ventures, product launches, and online and brick-and-mortar sales of products, to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach.

The report identifies 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global disposable medical supplies market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The hospitals and clinics segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increasing number of emergency room (ER) visits in hospitals. Also, the increasing prominence of hygiene and safety in hospitals and clinics is contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 41% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising incidences and prevalence of infectious diseases, the rise in surgical and diagnostic procedures, the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals to prevent infections, supportive government initiatives, and the presence of well-known vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable medical supplies market report covers the following areas:

Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable medical supplies market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the disposable medical supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the disposable medical supplies market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable medical supplies market vendors

Related Reports:

Disposable Medical Supplies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 48.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.5 B. Braun SE

  • 10.6 Bayer AG

  • 10.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.8 Cardinal Health Inc

  • 10.9 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.10 Medline Industries LP

  • 10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.12 Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-medical-supplies-market-to-record-usd-48-12-bn-north-america-to-occupy-41-market-share--technavio-301642528.html

SOURCE Technavio

