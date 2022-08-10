Disposable Respiratory Masks Market -- ROW segment to occupy 7% market share

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Disposable Respiratory Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market growth is expected to decline by USD 5.38 billion between 2021 and 2026. Also, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.61% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Disposable Respiratory Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global disposable respiratory masks market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables like safety needles, syringes, and catheters. The parent market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical cases. The growing incidence of various diseases has considerably increased the number of surgical procedures globally. This has necessitated the need for avoiding cross-contamination caused to patients and people visiting the hospitals. Disposable respiratory masks are widely used by hospitals and clinics for safety and to reduce the chances of developing infections. Thus, with the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growth of the global disposable respiratory masks market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the focus on improvements in materials used and the design of disposable respiratory masks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Story continues

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market: Focus on improvements in materials used and design of disposable respiratory masks

The focus on improvements in materials used and the design of disposable respiratory masks is identified as the key trend in the market. The rising demand for improved safety and efficacy has encouraged vendors in the market to focus on innovation in terms of materials used in the manufacture of disposable masks. For instance, in August 2020, KARAM launched its RF 01 - RFH 02+ Disposable KARAM respiratory Mask range. The product provides protection against bacterial microorganisms, viruses, dust, pollen, and smoke. It also allows one mask to stay with the patient from an emergency accident site EMS to transport vent, emergency room vent, acute care, surgery, sub-acute care to hospital room respiratory support NIV procedures. The launch of such innovative products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global disposable respiratory masks market during the forecast period.

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the disposable respiratory masks market by product (facemasks and LMA) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The North American region led the disposable respiratory masks market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) respectively. During the forecast period, the ROW region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The ROW segment comprises countries from South America and MEA. The growth of the aging population and the increasing number of surgeries, especially in Africa is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -25.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution ROW at 7% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Ambu AS, Cardinal Health Inc., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Hafele America Co., Hans Rudolph Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innosparks Pte. Ltd., JSP Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., Novo Klinik-Service GmbH, Parcil Safety, Protective Industrial Products Inc., ResMed Inc., Salus Products, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Facemasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LMA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Corp.

10.4 Ambu AS

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.6 Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Hafele America Co.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Moldex-Metric Inc.

10.10 ResMed Inc.

10.11 SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-respiratory-masks-market--row-segment-to-occupy-7-market-share-301602479.html

SOURCE Technavio