Disposable Spinal Instruments Market totalling a valuation of US$ 96.5 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 59.7 Mn in 2022. Owing to the rise in hospital acquired infection cases, the overall demand for disposable spinal instruments is poised to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2028, totalling a valuation of US$ 96.5 Mn by 2028.

According to latest research by FMI, the global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market is estimated to have accounted for US$ 43.7 Mn in terms of value in 2021. The report on the disposable spinal instruments market further projects that the disposable spinal instruments market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the period 2022-2029.

Attribute

Details

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Estimated Size in 2022

US$ 59.7 Mn

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Projected Size in 2028

US$ 96.5 Mn

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021)

7.5

%

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2028)

8.3

%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6890

Healthcare-Associated Infections or Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) are caused while receiving medical treatment in a hospital facility. HAIs are among the major challenges to the safety of patients, and can have severe public health implications. These infections are also capable of causing disability and sometimes death. The occurrence of HAIs is increasing at an alarming rate. According to WHO, the prevalence of these infections in developed countries varies from 3.5% to 12%. Developing countries are at a higher risk as the rate of infection is 3-20 times higher in developing countries as compared to high-income countries.

In the U.S., more than 15 Mn surgeries are performed annually. Between 2% and 5% of patients are estimated to develop a surgical site infection, which is between 160,000 and 300,000 surgical site infections nationwide each year. Surgical site infections are among the most commonly occurring HAIs in the U.S., and are the most expensive to treat. Fortunately, the adoption of various disposable devices and kits has reduced the incidence of surgical site infections and HAIs.

Thus, the increasing preference for the usage of disposable instruments for reducing the occurrence of HAIs is driving the demand for disposable instruments, which is creating growth opportunities for the disposable spinal instruments market.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6890

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, Procedure, End User and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• ECA Medical
• Providence Medical Technology, Inc.
• Xenco Medical
• Paradigm Spine
• Intelligent Implant Systems, LLC,
• Safe Orthopaedics, SA
• TeDan Surgical Innovations, LLC
• Joimax GmbH

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

The demand for disposable instruments kits in the healthcare industry is growing at a significant rate, and the demand from unconventional end-use industries is one of the major factors fuelling the market for disposable spinal instruments. Growth in the number of end users, apart from hospitals, such as orthopaedic clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs), is expected to create high demand for disposable spinal instruments. Moreover, the adoption of disposable instrument kits by various end users has reduced the risk of infections and cross-contamination, which has resulted in a reduction in the number of HAIs.

Increase in the number of use cases of disposable spinal instruments in hospitals and ASCs is expected to boost the global demand for disposable instrument kits. According to CDC, the number of Medicare-certified ASCs has increased steadily from 239 in 1983 to 5,316 in 2010.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6890

Moreover, increasing geriatric population, which is prone to various types of spinal injuries, is estimated to boost the need for surgeries. This is expected to contribute to the demand for disposable spinal instruments. The increasing requirement of instrument kits during surgeries among the greying population, coupled with improved life expectancy, has created significant growth opportunities for the manufactures of disposable spinal instruments market. However, factors such as stringent regulations and the generation of a significant amount of waste due to the usage of disposable kits is expected to lower the growth of disposable spinal instruments in the forecast period.

The disposable spinal instruments kits segment is a leading segment in terms of revenue by product type in the disposable spinal instruments market, with a 64.5% revenue share in 2021. These kits are most widely used in cervical and lumbar surgeries such as spinal fusion and decompression surgeries. Among the procedure type segments, the spinal fusion sub-segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the disposable spinal instruments market. Among all the end users in the disposable spinal instruments market, the hospitals sub-segment is expected to be a prominent segment, followed by the orthopaedic clinics sub-segment.

The disposable spinal instruments market has been analysed across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA. North America, followed by Europe, is a prominent region in the global disposable spinal instruments market. North America accounted for a revenue share of 45.8% in 2021 in disposable spinal instruments market. Europe, accounting for the second-largest revenue share, is followed by East Asia in the disposable spinal instruments market. India, China, and Brazil are emerging markets in the disposable spinal instruments market. China is one of the fastest-growing emerging markets in the global disposable spinal instruments market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6890

The disposable spinal instruments market report tracks some of the key companies operating in the disposable spinal instruments market, such as ECA Medical, Providence Medical Technology, Inc., Xenco Medical, Paradigm Spine, Intelligent Implant Systems, LLC, Safe Orthopaedics, SA , TeDan Surgical Innovations, LLC, and Joimax GmbH. Majority of the regional players in the disposable spinal instruments market are focused on increasing their product reach and connectivity with the regional distributors of disposable spinal instruments. The manufacturers of disposable spinal instruments are focusing on collaborating with established hospitals and ASCs to sell products as some of the medical practitioners are particular about the type and brand of products used for a surgical procedure.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Spinal Fusion Market - The emerging China spinal fusion market has been experiencing a phase of new product development and technological advancements due to greater demand. The manufacturing companies are raising their respective market share with aggressive marketing activities and increased R&D activities.

Dynamic Spinal Tethering Systems Market - Dynamic spinal tethering systems are used for the correction of irregular spine in adults as well as paediatrics. The dynamic spinal tethering systems are generally used in the patients suffering from the scoliosis or any other form of the spine deformity.

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market - Spinal implants are devices used to treat disproportion of spine, provide stability and strengthen the spine of patients. These devices are broadly segmented as fusion and non-fusion spinal devices.

Spinal Stenosis Market - Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal column and mainly occurs from a combination of aging and degenerative changes in the spine. This puts pressure on the spinal cord and the spinal nerve roots, and may cause pain, numbness, or weakness in the legs.

Spinal Devices Market - Spinal devices are used in spinal cord injury in order to regain the loss of body sensation such as mobility or feeling. The spinal cord injury is different from back injuries and patient suffers from major disorders such as ruptured disks, spinal stenosis or pinched nerves.

Spinal Pumps Market - Intrathecal pumps or pain pumps are devices used to deliver medication directly into the spine. The system consists of small pump that is implanted surgically in the skin and delivers medication via catheter to the affected area around the spinal cord.

Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market - Rising incidences of spinal disorder such as degenerative disc disease or deformity are the primary factor driving the growth of spinal thoracolumbar implants market. Technological development and availability of cost effective spinal surgical devices are leads to the robust growth of spinal thoracolumbar implants market.

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market - Robotic spinal surgery market is expected to show significant growth due to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic back pain, safety, and accuracy associated with this method of surgery.

Spinal Motion-Preservation Devices Market - Spinal motion preservation devices are used for fixation of multiple spinal segment, correction of scoliosis, stabilization of motion segment and balancing the vertebral alignment.

Spinal Access Systems Market - A spinal access system market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market for spinal access systems is categorized based on the types of technology and products.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-spinal-instruments-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/disposable-spinal-instruments-market


