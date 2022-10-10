Disposable Urine Bags Market Size to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The increasing number of patients with prolonged illness prefer in-home care, increasing the demand for disposable urine bags. The rising use and popularity of the disposable urine bags market are expected to increase during the forecast period. North America emerged as the largest market for the global disposable urine bags market, with a 34.8% share of the market revenue in 2021. The demand for disposable urine bags is increasing owing to rising cases of end-stage renal diseases and hospital surgical procedures.

Newark, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global disposable urine bags market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 3.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Patients widely use urine drainage bags to collect urine. This disposable urine bag is designed in such a way that the main bag is attached to a tube inserted inside the urinary bladder of an individual. According to the Statistical Centers of National, around 29,4000 people in the U.S. suffer from Spinal Cord Injury, and approximately 17,810 globally are diagnosed with spinal cord injury each year. According to the Urology Care Foundation, a quarter to a third of men and women suffer from U.I., and around 33 million people live with an overactive bladder in the U.S.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global disposable urine bags market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In December 2017, Bard was acquired by B.D. to create a medical technology company that is uniquely positioned to improve both the treatment of disease for patients and the process of care for healthcare providers.



Market growth and trends:



The rise in urinary infection diseases and the geriatric population drive the market's growth. Also, the growing number of gynecological and urological surgeries and the prevalence of urinary incontinence propel the market's growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of urine incontinence adds impetus to the market's growth. There is a rising growth in the number of patients with Alzheimer's and diabetes facing several health problems, increasing the demand for urinary drainage bags. Moreover, some patients suffer from pelvic organ prolapse, which increases the need for disposable urine bags. However, there are several cases in which the patient faced side effects of using a disposable urine bag for longer. Users' lack of awareness about the safety precautions that must be taken while using a disposable urine bag hampers the market's growth. Furthermore, the cheap products used to manufacture disposable urine bags, which cause infection in the patient, challenge the market's growth.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the leg bags segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.19 billion.



The product type segment is divided into large bags and leg bags. In 2021, the leg bags segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.19 billion. Urinary leg bags are easy to stow on the legs and compact, increasing their demand.



● In 2021, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.9% and a market revenue of 1.19 billion.



The Usage segment is divided into reusable and disposable. In 2021, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.9% and a market revenue of 1.19 billion. Disposable urine bags reduce infection transmission risk, increasing their demand.



● In 2021, the 500-1000 ml segment accounted for the largest market share, with 40.8% and a market revenue of 0.85 billion.



The capacity segment is divided into 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, and 1000-2000 ml. In 2021, the 500-1000 ml segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 40.8% and a market revenue of 0.85 billion. Urinary drainage bags with a capacity of 500-1000 ml are widely used as they can store sufficient urine for the day, which propels the market growth in the hospital segment.



● In 2021, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share, with 43% and a market revenue of 0.90 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into Hospitals, homes, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and a market revenue of 0.90 billion. Hospitals also have better facilities for treating all kinds of diseases, which propel the market growth in the hospital segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Disposable Urine Bags Market:



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global disposable urine bags market, with a market share of around 34.8% and 0.78 billion of the market revenue in 2021. North America currently dominates the disposable urine bags market owing to the rising geriatric population. Furthermore, the surge in the number of neurological disorders in the region, coupled with increasing investment in healthcare facilities, propels the market's growth. The rising collaboration between governments and pharmaceutical companies significantly contributes to the region's market growth.



Key players operating in the global disposable urine bags market are:



● ConvaTec, Inc.

● Medline Industries, Inc.

● Cardinal Health

● Coloplast

● Teleflex, Inc.

● McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.

● BD

● Flexicare Medical Ltd.

● Amsino International, Inc.

● Manfred Sauer GmbH



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global disposable urine bags market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Disposable Urine Bags Market by Product Type:



● Large Bags

● Leg Bags



Global Disposable Urine Bags Market by Usage:



● Reusable

● Disposable



Global Disposable Urine Bags Market by Capacity:



● 0-500 ML

● 500-1000 ML

● 1000-2000 mL



Global Disposable Urine Bags Market by End-User:



● Hospital

● Home

● Others



About the report:



The global disposable urine bags market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



