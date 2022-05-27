U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.16
    +1.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2632
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0940
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,787.49
    -665.87 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Disposable Vape Specialist Squid Distribution Grows Brand Portfolio

·2 min read

Nationwide presence and more product lines mean higher quality and improved service for vape retailers

DANIA, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squid Distribution, a premier authorized distributor of vape products, is relaunching its brand and expanding its portfolio of vape products, allowing it to better serve its retail customers across the U.S.

"We're passionate about vaping, which is why vapes are all we do."

Squid Distribution's team has been active in the vape business for several years, providing customers with the knowledge and experience to expand their businesses. With its expanded offerings, the vape specialist company now distributes more than 10 of the leading vape brands, including Fume, Loy, Whiff, and more.

"We're passionate about vaping, which is why vapes are all we do," said Hai Vachnon,CEO of Squid Distribution. "With our passion and expertise in the industry, we're poised to help retailers grow their business with our expanded portfolio of quality products vape enthusiasts demand."

In addition to experience, Squid Distribution ensures that it always has product in stock and offers same-day shipping to many markets to help vape shops keep product on hand for their customers. The company's distributed sales team means vape sellers will always have access to someone who understands their specific region and market.

In an industry where counterfeit and unsafe vapes and e-liquids are far too common, Squid Distribution ensures vape users' safety by carrying only authorized products. Resellers who purchase their products from Squid can be sure that they are getting the highest-quality devices that have been tested for safety. Squid Distribution is also one of very few vape distributors that offer nicotine-free products for those who want the experience without the nicotine hit.

Squid Distribution will be exhibiting at the CHAMPS Chicago Trade Show June 7-9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Windy City.

About Squid Distribution

Squid Distribution is America's premier authorized vape distributor backed by years of experience and knowledge to deliver any retailer the highest-quality products to help increase sales. With over 10 of the most popular vape brands always in stock and a national sales team from coast-to-coast, Squid Distribution guarantees excellence and expertise unmatched in the business. For more about America's number one vape specialists and distributors, visit www.SquidDistribution.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposable-vape-specialist-squid-distribution-grows-brand-portfolio-301556948.html

SOURCE Squid Distribution

