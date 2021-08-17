Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 6 400 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 304 824 to 3 298 424 of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.46 %).
Date
Number of shares
Purpose
Price (€)
9 August 2021
2 400
Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
26.055
11 August 2021
1 500
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
34.600
12 August 2021
2 500
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
34.600
Attachment