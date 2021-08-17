U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Bekaert
·1 min read
In this article:
Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations


NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 6 400 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 304 824 to 3 298 424 of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.46 %).

Date

Number of shares

Purpose

Price (€)

9 August 2021

2 400

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

26.055

11 August 2021

1 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

34.600

12 August 2021

2 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

34.600


Attachment


