Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Bekaert
·1 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 27 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date

Number of shares

Purpose

Price (€)

24 March 2022

12 000

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

26.005

25 March 2022

15 000

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

19.200

Reference is also made to the press release of 1 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment


