U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,699.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,872.50
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.70
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.31
    +1.01 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1551
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    -1.29 (-6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9550
    +0.3390 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,493.26
    -262.26 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.96
    +3.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.84
    +11.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Bekaert
·1 min read
In this article:
Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations


NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 2 100 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date

Number of shares

Purpose

Price (€)

1 October 2021

2 100

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

26.055

Reference is also made to the press release of 8 October 2021 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.

On 6 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 629 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment


